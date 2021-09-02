Chef notes

There are so many elements that make it extra bagel-y: cream cheese in the cheese sauce, which adds a delicious tang; chives, because chive cream cheese is the best cream cheese; just a tiny bit of barley malt syrup, a sweet sticky substance that's a key ingredient in making bagels taste bagel-y; and tons of everything bagel seasoning on top. It seems like a lot when you're making it, but it gets all crunchy in the oven and adds perfect texture.

Technique tip: Cook the pasta for a minute less than the package instructions to keep it a bit more al dente as it bakes.

Swap option: If you're feeling extra, sub out the panko breadcrumbs for bagel crumbs. And for bonus points, add hot dogs or veggie dogs and then it's bagel dog mac and cheese. I've included measurements below to make your own seasoning, but you can certainly use store-bought. If you use store-bought, sprinkle it on to taste because some of them are extreeeeemely salty.