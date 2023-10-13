IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Molly Yeh makes Buffalo chicken hotdish and pretzel bagel challah dogs for game day

"Pigs in blankets are the No. 1 reason I show up to football-watching parties!" says Molly Yeh.
/ Source: TODAY
By Molly Yeh

Television personality and cookbook author Molly Yeh is joining us for this week's installment of our TODAY Food Loves Football series. To celebrate this weekend's matchup between the New York Giants and the Buffalo Bills, Yeh is working her Midwestern and Jewish magic on delicious game-day recipes. She shows us how to turn the flavor of Buffalo chicken wings into a comforting casserole and majorly upgrade pigs in blankets with full-size hot dogs and pretzel challah blankets.

Buffalo Chicken Hotdish
Molly Yeh

Get The Recipe

Buffalo Chicken Hotdish

Molly Yeh

I love the hotdish because I love anything covered with tots, obviously. I also love the combination of the tangy cream cheese, the sour hot sauce and the funky blue cheese all together. It's a Buffalo wing situation that you can eat with a spoon, so you don't need as many napkins!

Pretzel Challah Bagel Dogs
Molly Yeh

Get The Recipe

Pretzel Challah Bagel Dogs

Molly Yeh

I love the hot dogs because they're just big pigs in blankets. And pigs in blankets are the No. 1 reason I show up to football-watching parties! These are soft and fluffy, and they have the delicious flavor of pretzel. Also, they're very fun to make; working with this dough is super satisfying.

If you like those fun football recipes, you should also try these:

