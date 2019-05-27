Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 27, 2019, 1:21 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Matt Abdoo

Kicking off the start of summer with a cookout? There are sure to be lots of great grilled leftovers! Chef and barbecue expert Matt Abdoo is joining the TODAY Food team to help turn Memorial Day hot dogs, burgers and grilled veggies into meals for the rest of the week. He shows us how to make hot dog hash, burger-stuffed peppers and vegetable pasta salad.

I love this recipe because it's a spin on one of my all-time favorite breakfast dishes and it uses up leftovers. Add a few sunny side-up eggs for a perfect and complete meal.

This is a great way of using up leftover burgers in a new and exciting way. It also gives classic stuffed pepper a little Lebanese flare.

Pasta salad is one of my favorite summer side dishes! When I was growing up, my mom would make a huge batch to keep it in the refrigerator and pull it out for as many dinners or lunches as possible.

