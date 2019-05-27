Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Matt Abdoo

Kicking off the start of summer with a cookout? There are sure to be lots of great grilled leftovers! Chef and barbecue expert Matt Abdoo is joining the TODAY Food team to help turn Memorial Day hot dogs, burgers and grilled veggies into meals for the rest of the week. He shows us how to make hot dog hash, burger-stuffed peppers and vegetable pasta salad.

Get The Recipe

Hot Dog Hash

Matt Abdoo

I love this recipe because it's a spin on one of my all-time favorite breakfast dishes and it uses up leftovers. Add a few sunny side-up eggs for a perfect and complete meal.

Get The Recipe

Hamburger-Stuffed Peppers

Matt Abdoo

This is a great way of using up leftover burgers in a new and exciting way. It also gives classic stuffed pepper a little Lebanese flare.

Get The Recipe

Grilled Vegetable Pasta Salad

Matt Abdoo

Pasta salad is one of my favorite summer side dishes! When I was growing up, my mom would make a huge batch to keep it in the refrigerator and pull it out for as many dinners or lunches as possible.

If you like those make-ahead recipes, you should also try these:

Sunny Anderson's BBQ Salmon
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Sunny Anderson's BBQ Salmon

Sunny Anderson
Anne Burell's Killer Turkey Burgers
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Anne Burell's Killer Turkey Burgers

Anne Burrell
Matt Abdoo