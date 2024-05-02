IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Martha Stewart hosts an at-home Kentucky Derby party with mint juleps and more

Celebrate the biggest race of the year with Martha Stewart's classic mint juleps, Benedictine dip and deviled eggs.
By Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart is taking the reins on Kentucky Derby festivities for a fabulous at-home celebration. The entertaining expert, television personality and media mogul is making winning recipes that will have your guests jockeying for position and champing at the bit to get to the snack table. She shows us how to prepare deviled eggs with tasty toppings, creamy Benedictine dip and classic mint julep cocktails with a citrusy twist.

Half the fun of making these deviled eggs is mixing and matching the toppings. They're perfect for entertaining, easy to prepare and will practically fly off the plate.

This dip creates a beautiful balance of fresh, bright flavors and rich, creamy texture. Cooling cucumber, a hint of heat and a velvety mouthfeel will keep you coming back for more. It also takes mere minutes to prep!

You can't have a Kentucky Derby party without mint juleps. This citrusy, minty elixir is perfectly sweet, tart and refreshing. And, mixing up a big-batch cocktail is a great way to avoid racing back and forth to serve drinks to your guests.

