Mariah Carey launches her own line of cookies just in time for the holidays

Mariah Carey is working her way toward total Christmas domination.

Just in time for the holidays, the global superstar is launching a new, delivery-only cookie brand on Dec. 4.

Her new brand of sweet treats, Mariah’s Cookies, will offer boxes of a dozen or half-dozen cookies in several different assortments.

Mariah's Cookies will offer half-dozen or dozen boxes of cookies in various flavors. Mariah's Cookies

The cookies will be available all year, not just during the holidays, but right now, the brand is offering a Holiday Hits Box, which includes gingerbread, white chocolate cranberry and pumpkin varieties. Other assortments include the Chocolatey Treats Box, the Pumpkin Box and the Gingerbread Box.

“Yay, cookies! We love ‘em….love ‘em during the holidays…..love ‘em all year round!!” Carey said in a media statement.

These beauties are Mariah's Spiced Oatmeal Raisin cookies. Mariah's Cookies

Prices haven’t been announced yet, but the cookies will be available to order via delivery apps including Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates, UberEats and Seamless. The cookies will be rolling out in more than 30 major markets around the country this Friday.

The cookies will be available for delivery only. Mariah's Cookies

Perhaps Carey wanted her fans to have something to nibble on as they watch her star-studded holiday extravaganza on Apple TV+, “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special,” which also comes out this Friday.

Her new soundtrack single and music video for “Oh Santa!”, featuring Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson, will also be released on Dec. 4.

And, of course, Carey's beloved 1994 single “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is the most-streamed holiday tune on Spotify this year.

There's no denying Carey has a lot on her plate this holiday season ... and with her new cookie brand, she's just reminding everyone that she is the queen of Christmas — not that we needed one!