Newly crowned New York Times best-selling author Mariah Carey set the internet ablaze when she shared a cryptic Christmas announcement on Friday, alluding to a collaboration with two other celebrities.

With a picture showing three director's chairs with initials (MC of course in the middle), fans began to speculate the other initials stood for Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson.

In August, The Hollywood Reporter announced streaming giant Apple TV+ is partnering with the iconic "We Belong Together" singer for a holiday special titled "Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special." Described as an “innovative special” that will "mix music, dancing and animation driven by a universally heartwarming story that brings the world together," very special guests are expected to appear.

One reason why fans are so excited for this event is the historical alleged feud between Grande and Carey, as Grande has been continuously been compared to Carey throughout her decade-long career.

Though the women have never addressed the supposed tension, Carey's ex-husband, Nick Cannon discussed it during a 2018 interview. “This is what Mariah hates, and Ariana made the cardinal mistake of saying — or I don’t even know if it was her — but, it was associated... It was like, ‘the next’ or ‘the new’ Mariah Carey," he explained.

The pair of pop divas seemingly put their rumored beef to rest in March 2019 after Grande posted a message to her Instagram Story wishing Carey a happy anniversary (she refers to her birthdays as anniversaries).

“Happy anniversary queen of everything,” Grande wrote in March 2019. “Loved u then, love u now, love u tomorrow.”

Carey later reposted the message on her Instagram, along with the reply, “Thank you dahhhhling @arianagrande.”

Fans seem to be more than excited that the pair of pop divas have put any bad vibes that may or may not have existed aside and are going to be working together. With 2020 being much less than a banner year for us all, at least we have one magical holiday musical moment to look forward to.

Here are 10 hilarious fans responses to Mariah Carey's cryptic Christmas announcement:

mariah and ariana in the studio pic.twitter.com/v4AcE9leQj — §♤ (@silentlyuncut) October 9, 2020

mariah carey, jennifer hudson, & ariana grande collabing to save 2020 this christmaspic.twitter.com/rIB3LrF5mC — ken (@ntltcalum) October 9, 2020

mariah carey, jennifer hudson and ariana grande knowing they’re going to bless the christmas holidays pic.twitter.com/3W3bvenuJ1 — harrys gucci suit (@remghosts) October 9, 2020

ariana and mariah backstage

pic.twitter.com/Exq2yc6Qio — 𝐠𝐮𝐢 | #TMOMC 🦋 (@cautionoutnow) October 9, 2020

Mariah Carey making a ft with Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson pic.twitter.com/J5RVxVmnm6 — ivan 🧚 (@ukrhoe) October 9, 2020

ARIANA GRANDE X MARIAH CAREY X JENNIFER HUDSON COLLAB +*#>×^×[%>×(&× THE COLLAPSE OF THE CENTURY IS COMING

pic.twitter.com/2oESoNWqAS — 🗿 (@arixabeI) October 9, 2020

Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande, and Jennifer Hudson coming to save 2020 with a Christmas song like: pic.twitter.com/GDX1OpvRW3 — Yael 🎗 (@yourstrulyael) October 9, 2020

Ariana and Mariah finally on a song together but we won’t hear them cause of J Hudson. pic.twitter.com/0pwr5Okyjh — kimberly. (@probIemthots) October 9, 2020