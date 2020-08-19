Mariah Carey announced a new album to celebrate her fans' support

What do you do after releasing 15 studio albums and several compilation albums of greatest hits?

If you're Mariah Carey, you go for the deep cuts. And that's just what she's doing with "The Rarities," an album of rare tracks she announced Wednesday that'll drop later this year.

"This one is for you, my fans," she wrote in the caption. "It's to celebrate us, and to thank you for years of pure love and support. I am so grateful to you ... THE RARITIES album is out October 2."

The caption also included a link to preorder the album.

Billboard reports that the 15-song album will feature a previously unreleased song, "Save The Day," with Lauryn Hill. There'll also be a bonus set containing 17 tracks recorded at the Tokyo Dome in the 1990s, including "Emotions," "Open Arms," "Forever" and "Fantasy."

And that's not all from the diva: She recently released four remix EPs from her 1995 "Daydream" period.

Her new album comes on the heels of "The Meaning of Mariah Carey," a memoir written by Carey with Michaela Angela Davis that will be released Sept. 29.

"It took me a lifetime to have the courage and the clarity to write my memoir," the "Fantasy" singer wrote in an Instagram letter posted on July 8 about the book. "I want to tell the story of the moments — the ups and downs, the triumphs and traumas, the debacles and the dreams, that contributed to the person I am today. ... This book is composed of my memories, my mishaps, my struggles, my survival and my songs. Unfiltered."