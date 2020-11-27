Get a 1st look at 'Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special' in new trailer

This season, Mariah Carey isn't just giving us the most-streamed Christmas song on Spotify with "All I Want for Christmas is You."

She's giving us a whole holiday TV special!

And we've got the trailer, which looks to be merry, bright, full of sparkly things ... and celebrity guests galore:

"T'was the night before Christmas and 2020 had been wrecked," reads narrator Tiffany Haddish in the trailer as we swoop through a stark white village (and note a snowman wearing a mask). "So Santa decided the season couldn't be merry without the one and only Mariah Carey!"

"This Christmas, we could all use a little ... magic," adds Carey, and cut to: the diva looking totally fabulous in an assortment of gowns, holiday wear and totally fab ski outfits, all while surrounded by dancers, musicians and a ton of red and green.

It's like Christmas exploded right there on your TV screen.

Mariah Carey during her "All I Want for Christmas Is You" tour in 2019. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for MC

The show, which will begin airing on Apple+ starting Dec. 4, is going to be packed with terrific guests, including Haddish, Billy Eichner, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland and Mykal-Michelle Harris.

Plus, Carey's twins Moroccan and Monroe (no longer "dem babies" at 9 years old) are also expected to make a special appearance.

It's all perfectly timed with Carey's new soundtrack single and music video for "Oh Santa!" which features Grande and Hudson and debuts the same day on Apple Music.

"All I Want for Christmas" was released in 1994 and became an almost-instant classic of the holiday genre. Last year it hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time, on its 25th anniversary. Of course it deserves its own show, after all that time.

Here's to tidings of great joy!