Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Jan. 30, 2019, 9:52 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Erica Chayes Wida

Guys, Valentine's Day is coming up and it's a really big dill.

It's a great time to remind all loved ones (spouses, moms, dads, dates, baes and kids included) how much they really mean to you. While a card or some roses often fit the bill, why not go the extra step on Feb. 14 with an edible bouquet made out of ... pickles!

Grillo's Pickles created a bouquet made of its finest pickles. And it's easy to make. Grillo's Pickles

Sure, fresh flowers may smell like fairies bathing in a glistening glen, but pickles are also pretty magical. Plus, pizza bouquets are so last season.

A pickle can be sweet, it can be sour (anyone else drawing a parallel to love?) and best of all, it won't wilt over time — as long as it's eaten quickly.

Grillo's Pickles, the Boston-based pickle company behind the novel idea, isn't actually selling pre-made pickle bouquets, but their founder told TODAY Food why the brand wants its loyal followers to make their own this year.

"Not only is a pickle bouquet more beautiful than a dozen red roses, and healthier than a standard box of chocolate, it’s also far more creative," Grillo's founder and CEO Travis Grillo told TODAY. "Grillo’s Hot Italian Dill pickles make it easy for consumers to spice things up with their hottie, while the brand’s Bread & Butter pickles offer a low-cal treat for sweeties nationwide."

Grillo said that his team drew inspiration for the bouquet from the traditional, 100-year-old Italian family recipe the company still uses today: Cucumbers, salt, dill, garlic, water, grape leaves and vinegar. That's why they added whole bulbs of garlic and fresh dill to the pickled arrangement.

"We know there are a lot of pickle lovers out there that would love nothing more than to get a Valentine’s Day gift loaded with their favorite snack," Grillo added.

If reactions on Twitter are any indication about the popularity of pickles, Grillo is spot on.

For years, pickle fiends have been fantasizing about a tangy edible arrangement.

With some noting that receiving such a gift would fill their hearts with joy.

It's clear flowers are just unacceptable.

Some people don't even care if the pickles are pretty.

Since Valentine's Day is a holiday that celebrates love, it's probably best if pickles are prepared to look pretty decent.

Straight from Grillo's expert florists — pickle-ists? — here's how to craft the ultimate pickle bouquet.

Pick up a selection of your favorite pickles. Grillo's recommends using a few different kinds like dill, hot chips, bread and butter and a variety of spheres and whole pickles. Arrange the pickle spears and chips into a bouquet shape using bamboo kebab skewers and toothpicks. Garnish with your choice of festive (or delicious) extras, from fresh herbs to colorful peppers.

And if you really want to try your hand at craftiness, try rolling little slices of pizza into the arrangement. After all, pickle-topped pizza has won over pickle fans in the past.

Just don't give one to Gordon Ramsay.