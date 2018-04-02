Food

Celebrate spring with Lidia Bastianich's easy asparagus frittata and cherry bread pudding

TODAY

Chef, cookbook author and restaurateur Lidia Bastianich is joining the TODAY Food team to share a few of her favorite spring recipes. She shows us how to make a quick and easy, 4-ingredient asparagus frittata and a brioche bread pudding studded with sweet cherries.

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Make easy asparagus frittata and cherry bread pudding for spring

Play Video - 4:46

Make easy asparagus frittata and cherry bread pudding for spring

Play Video - 4:46
Lidia Bastianich's Asparagus Frittata
Lidia Bastianich's Wild Asparagus Frittata
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
4
Get the recipe

I love this easy frittata because it is so simple to make and showcases the wonderful flavor of fresh spring asparagus.

Lidia Bastianich's Cherry Bread Pudding
Lidia Bastianich's Chunky Cherry Bread Pudding
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
8
Get the recipe

Bread pudding is one of my favorite desserts to make. It's not overly sweet and once you have the basic recipe you can change the fruits and flavorings based on whatever you have on hand. I also love the idea of using up day-old bread.

If you like those simple spring recipes, you should also try these:

Lidia Bastianich's Pasta Primavera
Get the recipe
Lidia Bastianich's Asparagus and Scallion Salad
Get the recipe

More: Food Entertaining On the show

TOP