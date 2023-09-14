Laura Vitale makes two comforting fall soups: Beef & veggie, sausage & tortellini

Fall is approaching fast, and the cooler weather is just around the corner. YouTube star Laura Vitale is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her favorite hearty soup recipes to warm up to on chilly evenings. She shows us how to make savory chicken sausage soup with cheese tortellini and vegetable soup with mini meatballs.

(Sponsored by Good & Gather, only at Target.)

This soup has the flavor of a long-simmered soup but only takes 30 minutes to make. It's perfect when I either want comfort food and want it fast, or when I'm short on time but want a bowl of something rich and comforting.

I love this recipe because it's a crowd-favorite that takes barely any effort. It combines my love of my grandmother's mini meatball soup and a classic beef and veggie soup. Too good!

