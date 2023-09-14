IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Laura Vitale makes two comforting fall soups: Beef & veggie, sausage & tortellini

These soups are hearty and heartwarming — perfect for the chilly weather ahead.
/ Source: TODAY
By Laura Vitale

Fall is approaching fast, and the cooler weather is just around the corner. YouTube star Laura Vitale is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her favorite hearty soup recipes to warm up to on chilly evenings. She shows us how to make savory chicken sausage soup with cheese tortellini and vegetable soup with mini meatballs.

Sausage and Tortellini Soup
Laura Vitale

Sausage and Tortellini Soup

Laura Vitale

This soup has the flavor of a long-simmered soup but only takes 30 minutes to make. It's perfect when I either want comfort food and want it fast, or when I'm short on time but want a bowl of something rich and comforting.

Mini Meatball and Veggie Soup
Laura Vitale

Mini Meatball and Veggie Soup

Laura Vitale

I love this recipe because it's a crowd-favorite that takes barely any effort. It combines my love of my grandmother's mini meatball soup and a classic beef and veggie soup. Too good!

