IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Stay warm and look chic in these 11 winter fashion essentials

Mini Ravioli Soup

COOK TIME
45 mins
PREP TIME
15 mins
SERVINGS
4-6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(67)

Warm up with this delicious recipe for mini ravioli soup

Jan. 18, 202205:42
Laura Vitale
COOK TIME
45 mins
PREP TIME
15 mins
SERVINGS
4-6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(67)

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 1 pound Italian sausage, cut into coins
  • 1 small onion, roughly chopped
  • 2 ribs celery, roughly chopped
  • 2 carrots, peeled and roughly chopped
  • 4 cloves garlic, peeled
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • 8 cups beef stock
  • 2 cups marinara sauce or crushed tomatoes
  • 1 tablespoon Italian seasoning
  • fresh basil
  • 1 (2-inch) piece Parmesan rind
  • 8 ounces mini ravioli
  • freshly grated Parmesan, to serve

    • Chef notes

    This recipe is a staple in our household mainly because I can use whatever I have on hand, but also because nobody can resist a mini ravioli. My sister begs me to make this for her when she comes out. It's become a real family-favorite.

    Swap option: This recipe was born from leftovers, and every time I make it, it's slightly different depending on what I have on hand. You can swap the sausage for any protein you like, and I've even made this vegetarian by swapping it for chickpeas (it was delicious). If you can't find mini ravioli, you can use tortellini, any small shaped pasta or even rice.

    Preparation

    1.

    In a heavy-bottomed Dutch oven over medium heat, add the one tablespoon of olive oil and the sausage, and sauté until mostly cooked through, then remove to a plate (if the sausage renders a lot of fat, discard it).

    2.

    In a food processor, add the onion, celery, carrots and garlic, and pulse until very finely chopped. Add the mixture to the pot with the remaining oil and a pinch of salt, and sauté until soft and translucent, about 5 minutes.

    3.

    Add the sausage back in, along with the stock, sauce, Italian seasoning, basil and Parmesan rind, bring to a boil, reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer for 10 minutes.

    4.

    Add the ravioli, cook according to package directions, then right before it's ready, adjust it for seasoning and serve with freshly grated Parmesan.

    Mini Ravioli Soup

    Recipe Tags

    Italian3rd Hour of TODAYComfort FoodDinnerEntertainingWinterEntréesSoups

    More EntréesSee All

    Photo of rice with a fried egg on top

    Crazy Rice

    Drunken Spaghetti

    Spaghetti all'Ubriaco (Drunken Spaghetti)

    Life-Changing Udon with Soft-Boiled Egg

    Soy Sauce Chow Mein

    Spring Vegetable Stew with Parmigiano

    Herby Lemon Spaghetti with Snap Peas

    Heart-Healthy Chow Mein

    Pulled Pork Bowls

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Hot Dogs and Rice