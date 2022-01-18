Chef notes

This recipe is a staple in our household mainly because I can use whatever I have on hand, but also because nobody can resist a mini ravioli. My sister begs me to make this for her when she comes out. It's become a real family-favorite.

Swap option: This recipe was born from leftovers, and every time I make it, it's slightly different depending on what I have on hand. You can swap the sausage for any protein you like, and I've even made this vegetarian by swapping it for chickpeas (it was delicious). If you can't find mini ravioli, you can use tortellini, any small shaped pasta or even rice.