This recipe is a staple in our household mainly because I can use whatever I have on hand, but also because nobody can resist a mini ravioli. My sister begs me to make this for her when she comes out. It's become a real family-favorite.
Swap option: This recipe was born from leftovers, and every time I make it, it's slightly different depending on what I have on hand. You can swap the sausage for any protein you like, and I've even made this vegetarian by swapping it for chickpeas (it was delicious). If you can't find mini ravioli, you can use tortellini, any small shaped pasta or even rice.
In a heavy-bottomed Dutch oven over medium heat, add the one tablespoon of olive oil and the sausage, and sauté until mostly cooked through, then remove to a plate (if the sausage renders a lot of fat, discard it).2.
In a food processor, add the onion, celery, carrots and garlic, and pulse until very finely chopped. Add the mixture to the pot with the remaining oil and a pinch of salt, and sauté until soft and translucent, about 5 minutes.3.
Add the sausage back in, along with the stock, sauce, Italian seasoning, basil and Parmesan rind, bring to a boil, reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer for 10 minutes.4.
Add the ravioli, cook according to package directions, then right before it's ready, adjust it for seasoning and serve with freshly grated Parmesan.