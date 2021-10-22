Katie Lee Biegel makes clam chowder tip and baked bologna sliders for game day

Football season is well underway: This Sunday night, the Colts will face off against the 49ers. Cookbook author and television personality Katie Lee Biegel is joining the TODAY Food Loves Football series to celebrate the matchup with recipes inspired by each team. She shows us how to make Indianapolis-inspired bologna and cheese pull-apart sliders and San Francisco-style clam chowder dip in a sourdough bread bowl.

I love all the creamy, comforting goodness of clam chowder. The only thing that can make the classic soup even better is turning it onto a dip and serving it in a sourdough bread bowl! Having a serving vessel you can eat is just so much fun, plus the tangy, crispy bread pairs so perfectly with the velvety, rich dip.

To me, game day is just as much about food as it is sports. But that doesn't mean I want to spend the whole day cooking either. These sliders are the perfect solution, as they pack in all the cheesy, meaty, buttery goodness of a great tailgating dish with minimal time spent in the kitchen. It's truly a win-win dish!

