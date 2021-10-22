I love all the creamy, comforting goodness of clam chowder. The only thing that can make the classic soup even better is turning it onto a dip and serving it in a sourdough bread bowl! Having a serving vessel you can eat is just so much fun, plus the tangy, crispy bread pairs so perfectly with the velvety, rich dip.

Preparation

1.

Preheat the oven to 350 F.

2.

Place the boule on a rimmed baking sheet and hollow out the center into the shape of a bowl (cut out about a 7-inch circle), leaving only about 1/2 to 1 inch of bread around the sides and bottom. Reserve the pieces of bread on the sides of the boule and tear or slice the pieces for dippers.

3.

Mix the cream cheese, cheddar, sour cream, corn, Worcestershire, celery seeds, black pepper and 1/2 teaspoon seafood seasoning together in a large bowl until they are totally combined. Fold in the clams, bacon, red bell pepper, scallions and 2 tablespoons parsley. Transfer the mixture to the bread bowl and smooth the top into an even layer.

4.

Mix the melted butter together with the remaining seafood seasoning and parsley in a medium bowl. Brush the outside of the boule with the butter, then toss the remaining butter with the oyster crackers and place those over the top of the dip. Bake until the dip is golden-brown and bubbling, 30 to 35 minutes.

5.

Let cool slightly, then serve warm with just the bread, or serve with extra oyster crackers or potato chips for dippers!