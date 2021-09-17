Swap option: Swap the breadcrumbs for panko if you're looking for a bit more crunch. Also, you can add a few drops of Tabasco to the mayo if you like a little kick.

Technique tip: Prepping the crabcake patties in advance makes them sturdy for grilling.

Who has time for plates on game day? Not us. This handheld crabcake BLT has everything you want between two buns. The crab is salty and sweet, the Old Bay mayo is savory and rich and the bacon is smoky and crunchy. The layers of flavors and textures never disappoints.

Preparation

For the Old Bay mayo:

In a small bowl, combine the mayo, Old Bay and lemon juice, and stir to combine.

For the crabcakes:

1.

In a large bowl, combine the crabmeat with the breadcrumbs, 1/4 cup of the Old Bay mayo, eggs and parsley. Use a spatula to stir the mixture well. Divide the mixture into 8 portions (a rounded 1/2 cup each) using clean hands or a large disher.

2.

Form the portions into rounds (3½-by-1/3 inches) and set aside on a rimmed baking sheet. Chill the crabcakes while you prepare the grill and cook the bacon, about 30 minutes.

3.

Heat a gas grill to medium-high heat or prepare a charcoal grill for two-zone grilling. Make sure the grates are clean to prevent sticking.

4.

Lightly oil the grill grates and add the chilled crabcakes. Grill the crabcakes over direct heat for 5 minutes before flipping with a thin metal spatula. Grill on the other side until golden, about another 5 minutes.

For the BLTs:

1.

Arrange the bacon on another rimmed baking sheet and cook over direct heat, covered, until crispy, about 15 minutes. Remove the bacon pan from the grill and set aside.

2.

Lightly toast the buns on the grill while it is still warm, about 2 minutes over medium-high heat.

3.

Each sandwich should get 1 to 2 tablespoons Old Bay mayo on the bun, one crabcake, 1 slice of bacon, a slice of tomato and lettuce, to finish.