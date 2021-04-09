Embrace the egg: Joy Bauer makes a veggie-filled frittata and creamy egg salad

Why put all your eggs into one basket … when you can put them into two insanely delicious recipes? Today, I'm sharing eggstra special dishes that are perfect for a weekend brunch. First up, a spin on the beloved Parm-and-pepper pasta: Cacio e Pepe Egg Salad. Next, my easy Veggie Cheese Frittata that's packed with flavor and good-for-you nutrients. Who's ready to get cracking?

I loosely translated the Italian classic cacio e pepe to a colorful and creamy-dreamy egg salad that's low in carbs and calories — yet packed with protein and tons of flavor. I love to pile a big scoop on leafy greens or spread it on a toasted English muffin or whole-grain crackers. It's also yummy wrapped in lettuce leaves … really, there's no wrong turn. It's light, lovely and totally luscious.

This fab frittata is loaded with fiber-rich veggies and protein … aka the ideal option for a satisfying, anytime-of-day meal. It's herbalicious and totally customizable; my crew is crazy for dill, but feel free to swap in chives, thyme, parsley or whatever other greens you have on hand. You can also toss in any veggies that are lingering in your fridge, or experiment with fresh spring produce. And here's another fun idea: Pour the mixture into a muffin or doughnut tin to create mini frittatas. So many eggscellent options!

