This fab frittata is loaded with fiber-rich veggies and protein … aka the ideal option for a satisfying, anytime-of-day meal. It's herbalicious and totally customizable; my crew is crazy for dill, but feel free to swap in chives, thyme, parsley or whatever other greens you have on hand. You can also toss in any veggies that are lingering in your fridge, or experiment with fresh spring produce. And here's another fun idea: Pour the mixture into a muffin or doughnut tin to create mini frittatas. So many eggscellent options!

Preparation

1.

Preheat the oven to 350 F.

2.

In a mixing bowl, add the eggs, egg whites and sour cream, and blend using a whisk. Add the salt, pepper and minced herbs. Set aside.

3.

Liberally coat an oven-safe skillet with oil spray (or add 1 tablespoon olive oil) and warm over medium heat. Add the onion and bell peppers, and sauté about 5 to 7 minutes, until they're soft and slightly browned. Add more oil spray as needed if they become dry while cooking. If you're adding mushrooms, add them to the pan when the onions and peppers are done, and sauté for an additional 5-7 minutes until they're browned and there's no water remaining.

4.

Spread veggies out evenly in pan. Crumble half the cheese evenly over the top.

5.

Very slowly add the egg-sour cream mixture over the veggies and cheese. Sprinkle on remaining cheese. Keep it on the heat about 3 to 5 minutes, or until sides start to look a little done. Put the entire skillet into the oven about 15-25 minutes, or until it looks nearly set and the middle puffs up, but the top should not brown. (It will continue to cook when you take it out.)

6.

Garnish with optional fresh herbs. It tastes great fresh from the oven, room temperature or cold.