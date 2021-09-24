Welcome fall with Joy Bauer's pumpkin spice latte and hearty harvest bowl

I'm really looking forward to listening to the sound of leaves rustling in a brisk autumn breeze, nestling up with a good book and enjoying October's seasonal cozy fare. With chillier days on the horizon, I'm sharing two nourishing recipes that are bursting with fall flavors: a DIY pumpkin spice latte and a vibrant and versatile harvest bowl. Put on a comfy sweater — we've got some seasonal sippin' and savorin' to do!

Courtesy Joy Bauer

PSA for PSL! Everyone adores the renowned seasonal beverage but it can cost you — about $5 a pumpkin-y pop. Now you can make your own at home: This rendition embraces all the signature yumminess for a fraction of the cost, calories, sugar and fat. It's a cinch to make and you can easily double or triple the recipe if you're serving guests. In fact, I like to make a big batch to keep in the fridge and then heat individual cups in the microwave when a craving strikes. Just hold off on adding the whipped cream until you're ready to enjoy. I promise, you're going to love this a whole latte.

Get the recipe here.

As we layer up for cooler weather, we're packing our appetites with hearty bowls of goodness. Enter Harvest Bowl 101: scrumptious mounds of nourishing greens, grains, seasonal produce and protein-packed sustenance. This bowl is the epitome of the season: Its beautiful hues match the fall foliage, it's made with wholesome ingredients and each bite brings savory-sweet, crisp, crunchy goodness and a cornucopia of nutrients. Plus, this bowl is fully customizable — all you have to do is follow this six-step formula:

Leafy green base: Choose 2 cups chopped spring mix lettuce, kale, mesclun, arugula or spinach. Grains: Choose 3/4 cup cooked quinoa, brown or wild rice, farro, barley, bulgur, whole-grain noodles or veggie rice. Roasted veggies: Choose Brussels sprouts, onion, sweet potato, cauliflower, broccoli, carrots or squash. Fruit: Choose sliced apple, pear or sliced grapes, or 2 tablespoons raisins, dried cranberries or pomegranate seeds. Protein: Choose chicken, salmon, eggs, chickpeas, tofu, tempeh or lentils. Extras: Nuts, seeds, avocado, dressing and/or cheese.

For more tasty recipes, check out Joy's cookbook "Joy Bauer's Superfood!" and follow her on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

