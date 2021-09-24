IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

‘Shop TODAY with Jill Martin’: Everything you need to get ‘Back to the Basics’

Welcome fall with Joy Bauer's pumpkin spice latte and hearty harvest bowl

There's nothing basic about the bold, savory and warming flavors of fall.
/ Source: TODAY
By Joy Bauer

I'm really looking forward to listening to the sound of leaves rustling in a brisk autumn breeze, nestling up with a good book and enjoying October's seasonal cozy fare. With chillier days on the horizon, I'm sharing two nourishing recipes that are bursting with fall flavors: a DIY pumpkin spice latte and a vibrant and versatile harvest bowl. Put on a comfy sweater — we've got some seasonal sippin' and savorin' to do!

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Courtesy Joy Bauer

PSA for PSL! Everyone adores the renowned seasonal beverage but it can cost you — about $5 a pumpkin-y pop. Now you can make your own at home: This rendition embraces all the signature yumminess for a fraction of the cost, calories, sugar and fat. It's a cinch to make and you can easily double or triple the recipe if you're serving guests. In fact, I like to make a big batch to keep in the fridge and then heat individual cups in the microwave when a craving strikes. Just hold off on adding the whipped cream until you're ready to enjoy. I promise, you're going to love this a whole latte.

Get the recipe here.

Joy's Harvest Bowl
Courtesy Joy Bauer
Get The Recipe

Joy's Harvest Bowl

Joy Bauer

As we layer up for cooler weather, we're packing our appetites with hearty bowls of goodness. Enter Harvest Bowl 101: scrumptious mounds of nourishing greens, grains, seasonal produce and protein-packed sustenance. This bowl is the epitome of the season: Its beautiful hues match the fall foliage, it's made with wholesome ingredients and each bite brings savory-sweet, crisp, crunchy goodness and a cornucopia of nutrients. Plus, this bowl is fully customizable — all you have to do is follow this six-step formula:

  1. Leafy green base: Choose 2 cups chopped spring mix lettuce, kale, mesclun, arugula or spinach.
  2. Grains: Choose 3/4 cup cooked quinoa, brown or wild rice, farro, barley, bulgur, whole-grain noodles or veggie rice.
  3. Roasted veggies: Choose Brussels sprouts, onion, sweet potato, cauliflower, broccoli, carrots or squash.
  4. Fruit: Choose sliced apple, pear or sliced grapes, or 2 tablespoons raisins, dried cranberries or pomegranate seeds.
  5. Protein: Choose chicken, salmon, eggs, chickpeas, tofu, tempeh or lentils.
  6. Extras: Nuts, seeds, avocado, dressing and/or cheese.

For more tasty recipes, check out Joy's cookbook "Joy Bauer's Superfood!" and follow her on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.

Joy BauerJoy Bauer