Joy's Harvest Bowl

Courtesy Joy Bauer
Ingredients

  • 2 sweet potatoes, cut into small chunks
  • 1 pound Brussels sprouts, trimmed and quartered
  • 1 red onion, chopped
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves or 1 teaspoon dried (optional)
  • 2-3 cups chopped leafy greens (spring lettuce mix, kale, spinach, arugula, etc.)
  • 3/4 cup cooked quinoa or wild rice
  • 1/2 apple or pear, sliced or chopped
  • 3 ounces cooked chicken breast, cooked and sliced/chopped
  • 2-4 tablespoons almond slivers, toasted pecans, walnuts, pistachios or pumpkin seeds (optional)
  • balsamic or lemon vinaigrette dressing (optional)

    • Chef notes

    As we layer up for cooler weather, we're packing our appetites with hearty bowls of goodness. Enter Harvest Bowl 101: scrumptious mounds of nourishing greens, grains, seasonal produce and protein-packed sustenance. This bowl is the epitome of the season: Its beautiful hues match the fall foliage, it's made with wholesome ingredients and each bite brings savory-sweet, crisp, crunchy goodness and a cornucopia of nutrients.

    Technique tip: This recipe makes about 5 servings of roasted veggies. Save the leftovers for future bowls or scrumptious dinner sides.

    Use my Balsamic Vinaigrette or Lemon Vinaigrette in this recipe.

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat oven to 425 F.

    2.

    Mist one or two baking sheets with nonstick olive oil spray and add veggies in single layer. Generously mist the tops with additional olive oil spray (alternatively you can toss in 1 to 2 tablespoons olive oil) and sprinkle on the salt, pepper and optional thyme.

    3.

    Roast in oven on middle rack for 25 minutes, or until veggies are soft and caramelized. You should have some burnt Brussels sprout leaves (they're extra delicious this way).

    4.

    Spread the chopped leafy greens on the bottom of a single-serving wide bowl. Create pretty sections on top, by layering on the quinoa, roasted veggies, sliced apple or pear and chicken. Sprinkle your optional nuts/seeds on top and drizzle on dressing.

    Joy Bauer's favorite fall recipes

    Sept. 24, 202104:12

    Recipe Tags

    EasyFallHealthyLunchQuickSchool LunchesEntrées

