Chef notes

As we layer up for cooler weather, we're packing our appetites with hearty bowls of goodness. Enter Harvest Bowl 101: scrumptious mounds of nourishing greens, grains, seasonal produce and protein-packed sustenance. This bowl is the epitome of the season: Its beautiful hues match the fall foliage, it's made with wholesome ingredients and each bite brings savory-sweet, crisp, crunchy goodness and a cornucopia of nutrients.

Technique tip: This recipe makes about 5 servings of roasted veggies. Save the leftovers for future bowls or scrumptious dinner sides.

Use my Balsamic Vinaigrette or Lemon Vinaigrette in this recipe.