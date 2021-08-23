Grab your sweaters: Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte is back

Starbucks has some pretty exciting news to spice up your mundane Monday — unless, of course, you're anti-PSL (like Al Roker).

The coffee chain just revealed that its Pumpkin Spice Latte is hitting stores across the country on Tuesday, Aug. 24, causing fall-flavor lovers everywhere to cry orange tears of joy.

This marks the 18th year in a row that the PSL has earned itself a front-and-center spot on Starbucks' seasonal fall menu and its iconic blend of pumpkin, cinnamon, clove and nutmeg spices certainly has a cult following.

The PSL will be available both hot and iced. Courtesy Starbucks

Like in past years, the PSL will be available hot or iced, topped with a blend of whipped cream and pumpkin pie spices. According to Starbucks, the flavorful fall latte is one of the chain's "most popular seasonal beverage of all time" and the company has sold an estimated 500 million+ drinks since 2003.

For the third year in a row, Starbucks' Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew will also be making its grand return. If you're less familiar with the cool drink than the age-old PSL, it's made with the company's Cold Brew then sweetened with vanilla syrup before being finished off with pumpkin spice topping and pumpkin cream cold foam.

Both drinks will be available in U.S. and Canada stores for a limited time, while supplies last.

Pumpkin spice has taken over the bakery menu. Courtesy Starbucks

The chain has already added two new seasonal treats to its bakery menu, too — the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin and the Pumpkin Scone — and customers can also enjoy the Pumpkin Loaf all year long.

For customers who truly eat, sleep and breathe all things pumpkin spice, Starbucks also has a few home products now up for grabs, including several pumpkin-flavored drinks and the new Pumpkin Spice Flavored Non-Dairy Creamer and Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Concentrate.

You can get your pumpkin-spice fix at home, too. Courtesy Starbucks

According to the calendar, there are still several weeks of summer left, but those aforementioned sweater-donning, pumpkin-worshipping people have inspired chains like Starbucks to release their fall menus before any leaves begin to fall. Dunkin' already released its signature pumpkin latte and a new pumpkin cream cold brew last week — earlier than ever before.