Friday marks 20 years since the inception of National Cinnamon Roll Day and we're celebrating with a bunch of ooey-gooey treats from TODAY's kitchen — and Cinnabon, of course.

National Cinnamon Roll Day is an international holiday that was created by Sweden's Hembakningsrådet (which translates to "Home Baking Council") in 1999. According to National Today, the origin of cinnamon buns dates back to 2,000 B.C., where they were imported from Egypt to China for monarchs and royalty. During the 18th century, rolls baked with honey, sugar, cinnamon and raisins began popping up around Philadelphia. In 1985 America's first Cinnabon store opened outside Seattle.

Here are some of TODAY's favorite recipes that will satisfy any craving for the ultimate sticky snack.

This homemade version of the chain's classic recipe has the same indulgent flavor but with half the calories thanks to several creative tweaks like adding protein-packed Greek yogurt.

This recipe comes from BuzzFeed Tasty and we 100% approve of every last crumb — not that there will be any left. It's surprisingly easy to make these rolls at home yourself.

Want a treat that's free of dairy and can also be assembled in a Crock-Pot? Look no further than these goodies slathered in a creamy, coconut frosting with a dusting of pecans.

It can be difficult to decide between a moist loaf of banana bread and a plate of sticky buns (even on National Cinnamon Roll Day). Now, no one has to choose sides. Siri Daly combines the best parts of both in her spin on the breakfast treat.

Demaris Phillips' version of cinnamon rolls will perplex and wow guests with surprisingly savory flavors. Bite into smoked gouda cheese layered between wheels of garlicky pizza dough, all smothered in a delicious cream cheese frosting spiked with herbs.

Today, variations of the delectable confection appear in bakeries and chains around the world, but Cinnabon is one of the originals devoted entirely to the bun itself. And if you don't feel like baking, it's easy enough to pick up one of the chain's legendary treats. To ring in the holiday this year, Cinnabon announced it's relaunching its Cookie BonBites for a limited time while supplies last.

The bite-sized cinnamon buns baked inside chocolate chip cookie dough were a fan favorite that sold out during their debut in 2017. This Friday is the first time they've been sold since.