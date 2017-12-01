Cinnabon is now stuffing cinnamon rolls into chocolate chip cookies

share tweet pin email

There may be few things more decadent than a fresh, giant cinnamon roll straight from the Cinnabon oven. But now, the company famous for its over-the-top buns has unleashed a treat that may just blow its traditional rolls out of the water: a chocolate chip cookie that's been stuffed with a cinnamon roll.

On Monday, Cinnabon is rolling out Cookie BonBites, a tiny, chewy cinnamon roll nestled inside a chocolate chip cookie shell.

Courtesy Cinnabon

"Putting a Cinnabon within a cookie is a first of its kind," the representative for Cinnabon told TODAY Food via email. "There's no plans as of now to do another crazy mashup, but the test kitchen is always testing out these insane ideas, so I'm confident there will be more in the future."

This cookie fusion is actually made from cookie dough supplied by Nashville's Christie Cookie Company, the brand behind the cookies handed out at DoubleTree by Hilton hotels.

Though the brand has partnered with other food companies before, they've never released a hybrid mashup product quite like the Cookie BonBite.

The new mashup will enjoy a limited release beginning Monday, Dec. 4, which just so happens to be National Cookie Day. One BonBite will set you back $2.99, or if you want to treat a few friends, $9.99 for a half dozen. For those who never tired of milk with cookies as kids, Cinnabon has partnered with Fairlife and will be giving out free 8-ounce bottles of milk with every Cookie BonBite purchase on National Cookie Day.

Twitter seems pretty eager to get a taste.

After the giant cinnamon roll launched by Sam’s Club recently, it seems that cinnamon rolls are absolutely having a pretty major moment right now.