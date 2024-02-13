Eat your heart out: 31 food deals for Valentine’s Day

Whether you’re dining solo or with your sweetheart, Valentine’s Day offers you the perfect excuse to take advantage of some sweet deals from your favorite restaurants. From savory to sweet finds, we’ve rounded up options for every food lover on Feb. 14.

Baked by Melissa

Baked by Melissa has several offers in store for Valentine’s Day, including the following:

Through Feb. 15: Buy one, get one 50% off two Valentine's Day gift boxes (no code required).

Through Feb. 17: Bundle and save 25% off the Share Love Bundle (no code required).

Through Feb. 17: 10% off gluten-free Valentine’s Day Gift Box 25-Pack with the code GFVDAY.

Through Feb. 17: 10% off vegan Valentine’s Day Gift Box 25-Pack with the code VEGANVDAY.

BJ’s

When you dine in at BJ’s on Feb. 14, you’ll get a free Pizookie coupon to redeem between Feb. 15 — March 31.

Burger King

Burger King Royal Perks members can choose from one of two deals through Feb. 17:

20% discount on one entire order

Buy one, get one free Whopper sandwich

Carvel

Carvel customers can score a free sundae with the purchase of another on Valentine’s Day.

Corner Bakery Cafe

When you make any purchase on Feb. 14 at Corner Bakery, you can get a sweet for free in-store (code 682) and online (code 781).

Fazoli’s

Participating Fazoli’s locations will offer customers a free Cheesecake Factory Bakery Cheesecake or Italian Cream Cake when they buy any entrée using the code VALENTINES24.

Firehouse Subs

When you buy a large sub at Firehouse Subs through Feb. 18, you can get a free medium sub after 4 p.m.

Friendly’s

When you dine at Friendly’s on Valentine’s Day, you can take advantage of a buy one, get one free medium sundae deal.

Gopuff

Through Feb. 14, Gopuff customers can take advantage of the following deal: buy three, get 20% off wine with the code VDAY20.

Grubhub

When Grubhub users buy one burrito from Chipotle on Valentine’s Day, they’ll get another free — and there’s no promo code required.

Häagen-Dazs Shops

TODAY.com readers can score an exclusive offer from Häagen-Dazs Shops through Feb. 18: $2 off any regular sized smoothie. The company recently welcomed back their five Real Fruit Smoothie flavors, which are available in shops nationwide through March 31.

Simply mention the TODAY.com promotion from this deal roundup in-store to redeem the offer, which is limited to one per guest.

Hat Creek

When you spend at least $10 at Hat Creek through Feb. 16, you can get a free kids meal.

HTeaO

HTeaO has a buy one, get one free deal on all tea flavors when you order in-store or in the drive-thru.

Hungry Howie’s

Between Feb. 13 — 14, Hungry Howie’s customers can get 10% off a heart-shaped pizza or heart-shaped Cheeser bread using the code TODAY on online orders.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box has two offers on Feb. 14:

Buy one, get one free large shake

#2 Ultimate Cheeseburgers

Johnny Rocket’s

Between Feb. 14 — 18, Johnny Rocket’s customers can get one free shake with the purchase of another shake.

KFC

KFC has two deals in store for customers who don’t feel like cooking on Valentine's Day.

BOGO Smash’d Potato Bowls: You’ll find a BOGO deal on the KFC app and website for this new menu item that comes with mashed potatoes, Secret Recipe fries, cheese sauce, a three-cheese blend and bacon crumbles.

You’ll find a BOGO deal on the KFC app and website for this new menu item that comes with mashed potatoes, Secret Recipe fries, cheese sauce, a three-cheese blend and bacon crumbles. $20 Taste of KFC Meal: The meal comes with six pieces of fried chicken and four sides, including mashed potatoes and gravy, coleslaw, corn, cheddar mac & cheese and four biscuits.

Kolache Factory

Kolache Factory customers can get a free kolache on Feb. 14 in stores, with no purchase or coupon required.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Through Feb. 14, Moe’s rewards members can score a free Blazin’ Birria Taco on the Moe Rewards app with any purchase (excluding merchandise and gift cards).

The deal is available at participating locations, limited to one offer per transaction while supplies last, and you can’t combine it with other offers.

P.F. Chang’s

Valentine's Day isn’t just for lovers. P.F. Chang’s is celebrating singles too by offering free dumplings this February to anyone who was recently dumped.

Here’s how it works: Text CHANGSDUMPLINGS to 855-697-6181 with your breakup story or screenshot and you’ll learn how to score a free six-count order of shrimp or pork dumplings. The offer is valid for delivery and in-restaurant orders.

Playa Bowls

Head to Playa Bowls on Feb. 14 for a BOGO deal on the Bae Bowl (half Playa Pitaya Base and half Stupid Cupid Base topped with blueberry flax granola, strawberries, coconut flakes, goji berries mand a pitaya infused white chocolate drizzle). The deal is available in-shop only.

Pokeworks

Pokeworks is offering customers $2 off cookies with the code SWEETTREAT through Feb. 14.

Pollo Campero

Pollo Campero is offering rewards members double rewards on Feb. 14.

Qdoba

Qdoba rewards members can score a free entrée when they buy an entrée and a drink on Feb. 14.

Round Table Pizza

Through Feb. 14, Round Table Pizza customers can get $5 off a large heart-shaped pizza or a regular XL pizza using the code HEART5.

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café customers can take advantage of a two-for-one deal on wine, mimosas, Champagne, beer, frozen mimosas and French Riviera cocktails all day on Feb. 14.

Tender Greens

When you buy any entrée on Valentine’s Day at Tender Greens, you’ll get a free dessert of your choice.

The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Rewards members who buy a $50 gift card online through Feb. 20 will get a $10 credit that’s available between Feb. 21 — March 31.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

Between 2 p.m. and closing time on Valentine’s Day, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf has a buy one, get one free offer on any beverage.

Tocaya Modern Mexican

On Feb. 14, Tocaya Modern Mexican customers can get a free order of churro bites with their in-store or online order.

Twin Peaks

Twin Peaks has discounted drinks in store for Valentine’s Day, including $5 red or white sangria, $3.99 TP drafts, $8.50 dirty martinis and more.