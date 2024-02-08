P.F. Chang’s giving free dumplings to people who have recently been, well, dumped

P.F. Chang's is bringing the love and the tasty treats to the broken-hearted this February.

The restaurant announced on Feb. 7 that it will be offering free "DUMPlings" for anyone who’s recently been, well, dumped.

Ahead of Valentine's Day, those who find themselves newly single can bring some joy into their lives by getting a six-count of shrimp or pork dumplings in restaurant or via delivery. P.F. Chang's wants to treat fans who are in need of some heartbreak comfort food.

To redeem the dumplings, people can text CHANGSDUMPLINGS to 855-697-6181 along with their breakup story or screenshot to receive instructions.

P.F. Chang's says the program is a way of "bringing joy and comfort to those navigating the complexities of love." The promotion runs starting Feb. 7 and all throughout February, "and especially on National Break Up Day, February 21st."

"...Breakups may suck, but at least our dumplings don’t," the company's director of brand marketing said in a release. P.F. Changs

“At P.F. Chang’s, we believe in embracing every chapter of our guests’ lives, even the ones marked by heartbreak,” P.F. Chang's director of brand marketing Elisa Cordova says. “Our DUMPlings program is more than just a promotion; it’s a testament to our commitment to surprising and delighting our guests who aren’t feeling the love this season."

Cordova adds that the restaurant wanted to launch "a fun, light-hearted program that reminds those finding themselves single, during a month that shines a spotlight on couples, that breakups may suck, but at least our dumplings don’t.”

The promotion comes as more companies are embracing the heartbreak or even being the ones to break the hearts. Earlier this week, Pizza Hut also announced that it will deliver pizzas to a person to help break the news that they are being dumped.

And now it looks like those people can continue the free food feast with some dumplings.