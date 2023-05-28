Is Starbucks open on Memorial Day? We've got all the details

Nothing should stand between you and your Monday coffee.

But Monday, May 29, is Memorial Day, which means government offices, banks and select stores are keeping their doors closed in observance of the holiday.

Although there's a good chance you have the day off to spend time with loved ones and attend events to remember the fallen (the reason for Memorial Day, after all), we're all for sticking with your morning routine — Starbucks run included. This begs one very important question for all the coffee lovers out there: Is Starbucks open on Memorial Day?

We’ve got the details about Starbucks' holiday hours, plus the latest on their seasonal drinks and sweet treats.

Is Starbucks open on Memorial Day?

Goods news: You'll be able to get your caffeine fix on Memorial Day because Starbucks is indeed open.

But before you beeline to your nearest coffee chain, visit the store locator on the Starbucks website or app to confirm local hours. "Store hours vary by location and stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs," a Starbucks spokesperson tells TODAY.com.

Want to switch up your Starbucks order?

You're in for a real treat because Starbucks recently added two new summer beverages to their menu.

Opt for the Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino if you want to sip on something sweet with a bit of freshness. Tired of the same-old, same-old? Trade your classic coffee order for the White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew, which balances nutty flavors with just the right amount of sweetness for the early morning hours.

If you need a small bite to carry you until hot dogs and hamburgers are ready, snack on the Bumblebee Cake Pop. (And hey, even if doesn't actually look like a bumblebee, it sure is sweet.)