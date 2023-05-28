Memorial Day is upon us and with it comes the unofficial start to summer.

The meaning behind the annual holiday is, of course, to honor military personnel and others who’ve lost their lives in service to our country.

But, for many people, the last Monday in May caps off a three-day weekend filled all kinds of summer activities like cookouts, parades and other celebrations.

Or maybe your plans include picking up supplies for your next home improvement project (FYI, Lowe's and The Home Depot are open), making your weekly grocery run or catching up on errands that often get sidelined during the busyness of the workweek.

Should your to-do list involve a trip to the local bank, you may have to think again since many financial institutions observe the annual holiday.

Read on to find out if — or when — your bank will be open.

Are banks open on Memorial Day?

Like other federal holidays (think: Presidents Day or Juneteenth), most, if not all, banks will be closed on Memorial Day.

That's right, Chase, Wells Fargo, Bank of America and other big financial institutions won't be open on Monday, May 29.

What does that mean for you? If you've got transactions to complete, you can always go with service-service deposits or cash withdrawals at ATM machines.

Otherwise, plan accordingly and swing by your local bank on Tuesday, May 30, when they reopen for regular business.

What other days are banks closed in 2023?

There are 11 federal bank holidays each year, including Memorial Day.

Here’s a list of the remaining holidays so you can plan ahead: