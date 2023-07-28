Joy Bauer’s no-bake breakfasts: Peachy cereal bowl and PB & berry bowl

It’s hot and humid, and the last thing I want to do is turn on the oven. If you can relate, you will love these no-bake meals which can be eaten at any time of day — breakfast, lunch or dinner. Crafted with wholesome ingredients, these recipes utilize everyday items that are probably already in your fridge or pantry. And the combos are thoughtfully designed to be effortlessly assembled within minutes, saving you precious time and sparing you from the sweltering kitchen heat. What’s more, these mouthwatering creations are brimming with juicy, seasonal fruits, allowing you to celebrate the essence of summer in every nourishing bite. Get ready to treat yourself to a refreshing and fuss-free experience that promises to cool you down and invigorate your taste buds.

Courtesy Joy Bauer

This bowl is cereally amazing! Perfectly sweet and juicy peaches mixed with tart raspberries and a drizzle of creamy nut butter will have your taste buds doing a happy dance. If you’re not peachy keen for this bowl, give my PB & BRANana bowl or Taste of the Tropics a try. Prefer a different shape or flake of cereal? Choose one with a whole grain as the first ingredient, at least three grams of fiber, and no more than five grams of sugar per serving. When it comes to milk, the choice is yours — whether you prefer dairy, soy, almond or oat.

Easiest. Recipe. Ever. This action-packed breakfast bowl is what it’s all about: It’s got everything you need for a magnificent morning meal, afternoon snack attack or delightful dinner. You can alternate between berries for a pretty presentation or stick with just one for an equally delicious dish. Also, feel free to swap the yogurt with cottage cheese, use your preferred nut or seed butter, and garnish with nuts, seeds or granola. This bowl is berry-licious and nutritious!