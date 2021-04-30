Chef notes

Easiest. Recipe. Ever. This breakfast bowl is what it's all about: It's got everything you need for a magnificent morning meal or afternoon snack attack. And you know what I always say: You are the boss of your recipe. You can alternate between berries for a pretty presentation or stick with just one for an equally delicious dish. Also, feel free to swap the yogurt with cottage cheese, use your preferred nut or seed butter, and garnish with nuts, seeds or granola.