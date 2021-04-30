Ingredients
Chef notes
Easiest. Recipe. Ever. This breakfast bowl is what it's all about: It's got everything you need for a magnificent morning meal or afternoon snack attack. And you know what I always say: You are the boss of your recipe. You can alternate between berries for a pretty presentation or stick with just one for an equally delicious dish. Also, feel free to swap the yogurt with cottage cheese, use your preferred nut or seed butter, and garnish with nuts, seeds or granola.
Preparation
Place the Greek yogurt in the center of your bowl and add piles of colorful berries around it, alternating the colors so it's red, blue, red, blue. Drizzle the softened peanut butter over the top, along with a drizzle of honey, if using. Garnish with a sprinkling of peanuts.