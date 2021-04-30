IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Enter a Draper James Mother's Day giveaway — and get up to 30% off Olive & June, Tarte and more

PB & Berry Breakfast Bowl

SERVINGS
1
RATE THIS RECIPE
(7)
Joy Bauer
Joy BauerJoy Bauer
SERVINGS
1
RATE THIS RECIPE
(7)

Ingredients

  • 3/4-1 cup Greek yogurt (nonfat, low-fat; plain or flavored)
  • 1/4 cup raspberries
  • 1/4 cup sliced strawberries
  • 1/4 cup blueberries
  • 1/4 cup blackberries
  • 1 tablespoon peanut butter, warmed in microwave for 30-40 seconds to soften it up and make it pourable
  • 1 teaspoon honey (optional)
  • 2 teaspoons roasted and salted chopped peanuts

    • Chef notes

    Easiest. Recipe. Ever. This breakfast bowl is what it's all about: It's got everything you need for a magnificent morning meal or afternoon snack attack. And you know what I always say: You are the boss of your recipe. You can alternate between berries for a pretty presentation or stick with just one for an equally delicious dish. Also, feel free to swap the yogurt with cottage cheese, use your preferred nut or seed butter, and garnish with nuts, seeds or granola.

    Preparation

    Place the Greek yogurt in the center of your bowl and add piles of colorful berries around it, alternating the colors so it's red, blue, red, blue. Drizzle the softened peanut butter over the top, along with a drizzle of honey, if using. Garnish with a sprinkling of peanuts.

    PB & Berry Breakfast Bowl

    Make Joy Bauer's peanut butter and berry breakfast bowl

    April 30, 202103:36

    Recipe Tags

    EasyHealthyKid-friendlyNo-cookQuickBreakfast

    More BreakfastSee All

    Carrot Cake Baked Oats

    Veggie Quiche with Hash-Brown Crust

    Baked Oats

    Tsion's Shakshuka

    Homemade Granola

    Homemade Granola with Dried Fruit

    Photo of granola

    Brain-Boosting Granola

    Tahini Swirl Banana Bread

    Banana Bread French Toast

    Natalie Morales' Sweet and Savory Crepes

    Natalie Morales' Sweet and Savory Crepes

    Katie Lee's Banana-Walnut Blender Pancakes