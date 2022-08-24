IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Healthy no-cook snacks: Chickpea salad and carrot cake bites

Samah Dada spices up chickpeas and turn carrot cake into healthy energy bites.

Samah Dada shares no-cook chickpea salad, carrot cake recipes

By Samah Dada

Cookbook author, food blogger and star of TODAY All Day's #Cooking series Samah Dada is cooking up better-for-you snack recipes. She shows us how to make spiced chickpea salad and nutty carrot cake bites.

Chilled Chickpea Salad
Chilled Chickpea Salad

My mom used to make a version of this salad all the time as a snack, so it's no wonder I have a devout appreciation for chickpeas in all their forms. This salad is zesty and bright, and it's incredible how it takes just a few ingredients and a few minutes to throw everything together. Chaat masala is an Indian spice blend commonly used in Indian street food, with an incomparable flavor thanks to dried mango powder, coriander, cumin, black salt and chili powder. Find it online or in an Indian / International grocery store.

Carrot Cake Bites
Carrot Cake Bites

All of the elements that we love in a carrot cake are in attendance — the spices, the coconut and, of course, the carrots. Cashews provide a neutral, buttery base, which work together with Medjool dates, our only source of sweetener. I roll these in some salted, crushed mixed nuts for a sweet and salty snack that can be enjoyed at home or on the go!

Samah Dada

Samah Dada is the founder, recipe developer and photographer for her food Instagram and health and wellness-focused food and travel blog DADAEATS.  She grew up in Newport Beach, California, and spent four years in London, England, where she first became enamored by the intersection of food, travel, and culture. She started @DADAEATS  with the goal of sharing her culinary endeavors, food adventures and passion for creating indulgent yet healthy eats with her audience. 

 