This nondairy cheesecake is my secret dessert weapon for the summer months. It’s a no-bake treat that’s a cross between cheesecake and an ice cream bar. Both the filling and the crust can be made in your blender, plus the bananas, cashews and coconut milk come together to create the most creamy filling that you'll want to eat by itself.

Preparation

1.

Soak raw cashews in water overnight. If you're just reading this recipe now, you can flash soak cashews by placing them into a bowl and pouring boiling water over the nuts. Let them steep for at least 1 hour.

2.

In a food processor, make the raw crust by pulsing dates, almonds, coconut oil, vanilla and almond butter together until mostly pulverized and only small pieces are left. The mixture should be a little dry, but sticky enough to mold.

3.

Line a baking tray (I use a square 8-by-8-inch pan) with parchment paper and press the crust into it, until mixture forms a completely uniform layer. It should be very firmly packed.

4.

To make the creamy filling, drain soaked cashews and add them to a high speed blender with the maple syrup, banana, coconut milk, vanilla, lemon juice, coconut oil and salt. Blend thoroughly until completely smooth. Taste as you go and adjust. I often add just a touch more lemon juice for a tangier cheesecake.

5.

Pour the cheesecake filling over the crust and tap the pan gently on the counter until the mixture has evenly distributed.

6.

Use a spoon or spatula to smooth out the top layer. I like to add some swirls.

7.

Top cheesecake with a dusting of cinnamon, sliced almonds (if desired) and a pinch of Maldon sea salt.

8.

Freeze cheesecake for 5 to 6 hours, until totally set. Slice into bars and enjoy!