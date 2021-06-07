IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

We found everything that's trending in summer fashion — for $40 or less

Dairy-Free Banana Cream Cheesecake

PREP TIME
20 mins
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
These vegan, no-bake bars are a cross between ice cream and cheesecake.
These vegan, no-bake bars are a cross between ice cream and cheesecake.Samah Dada
Samah Dada
PREP TIME
20 mins
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)

Ingredients

Gluten-Free Almond Crust
  • 1 cup medjool dates
  • 3/4 cup raw almonds
  • 1 tablespoon creamy almond butter
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/2 tablespoon coconut oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
    • Banana Cheesecake Filling
  • cups raw cashews, soaked soak cashews overnight, or "flash soak" by soaking in boiled water for one hour.
  • 1/2 cup maple syrup
  • 1/3 cup, plus 1 tablespoon full-fat coconut milk
  • 1 ripe banana
  • tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/2 tablespoon coconut oil, melted and cooled
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
    • Topping
  • Maldon salt
  • Sprinkle of cinnamon
  • Sliced almonds

    • Chef notes

    This nondairy cheesecake is my secret dessert weapon for the summer months. It’s a no-bake treat that’s a cross between cheesecake and an ice cream bar. Both the filling and the crust can be made in your blender, plus the bananas, cashews and coconut milk come together to create the most creamy filling that you'll want to eat by itself. 

    Preparation

    1.

    Soak raw cashews in water overnight. If you're just reading this recipe now, you can flash soak cashews by placing them into a bowl and pouring boiling water over the nuts. Let them steep for at least 1 hour. 

    2.

    In a food processor, make the raw crust by pulsing dates, almonds, coconut oil, vanilla and almond butter together until mostly pulverized and only small pieces are left. The mixture should be a little dry, but sticky enough to mold.

    3.

    Line a baking tray (I use a square 8-by-8-inch pan) with parchment paper and press the crust into it, until mixture forms a completely uniform layer. It should be very firmly packed.

    4.

    To make the creamy filling, drain soaked cashews and add them to a high speed blender with the maple syrup, banana, coconut milk, vanilla, lemon juice, coconut oil and salt. Blend thoroughly until completely smooth. Taste as you go and adjust. I often add just a touch more lemon juice for a tangier cheesecake. 

    5.

    Pour the cheesecake filling over the crust and tap the pan gently on the counter until the mixture has evenly distributed.

    6.

    Use a spoon or spatula to smooth out the top layer. I like to add some swirls. 

    7.

    Top cheesecake with a dusting of cinnamon, sliced almonds (if desired) and a pinch of Maldon sea salt.

    8.

    Freeze cheesecake for 5 to 6 hours, until totally set. Slice into bars and enjoy! 

    Dairy-Free Banana Cream Cheesecake

    Recipe Tags

    AmericanComfort FoodDairy-freeNo-cookVeganDesserts

    More DessertsSee All

    Homemade Biscoff Cookies (Speculaas)

    Ghanaian Spiced Shortbread

    Craig's Aunt Marg's Banana Pudding

    Strawberry Shortcake Caramel Snaps

    Chocolate Pots de Crème

    Strawberry and Vanilla Ice Cream Cookie Cake

    Lavender-Earl Grey Brown Butter Cookies

    Dylan Dreyer's Cream Cheese Cupcakes

    Joy Bauer's Chocolate-Peanut Butter Crunch Cups

    Dylan Dreyer's Chocolate Chip Cookies

    Dylan's Chocolate Chip Cookies