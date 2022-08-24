Technique tip: Blend until the mixture resembles a sticky dough. Scrape down the sides of the blender to get it there!

All of the elements that we love in a carrot cake are in attendance — the spices, the coconut and, of course, the carrots. Cashews provide a neutral, buttery base, which work together with Medjool dates, our only source of sweetener. I roll these in some salted, crushed mixed nuts for a sweet and salty snack that can be enjoyed at home or on the go!

Preparation

1.

Put the coconut, cashews, dates and carrots in a high-speed blender or food processor, and add the cinnamon, ginger, vanilla and salt.

2.

Blend until the mixture resembles sticky dough. You will have to continue to blend longer than you probably expect and scrape down the sides of the blender to ensure everything is mixing well.

3.

Remove the mixture from the blender. Using your hands, roll it into about 1-inch size balls. Roll the balls in the crushed, mixed nuts (I use pistachios), if desired. Place the bites on a plate and transfer to the fridge to chill and firm up, for 20 to 30 minutes. Store in the fridge for up to a week!