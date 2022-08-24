IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals and Deals: Up to 90% off tech, totes, more — plus free shipping

Chilled Chickpea Salad

PREP TIME
20 mins
SERVINGS
3-4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(86)

Samah Dada shares no-cook chickpea salad, carrot cake recipes

04:31
Samah Dada
PREP TIME
20 mins
SERVINGS
3-4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(86)

Ingredients

  • 1 (15.5-ounce) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
  • 1/2 red onion, diced
  • 2 Persian cucumbers, sliced
  • 1 medium tomato, diced
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 limes, juiced
  • 1/2 teaspoon chaat masala
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper, plus more to taste
  • kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • 1/4 cup (packed) cilantro, finely chopped, plus more to garnish

Chef notes

My mom used to make a version of this salad all the time as a snack, so it's no wonder I have a devout appreciation for chickpeas in all their forms. This salad is zesty and bright, and it's incredible how it takes just a few ingredients and a few minutes to throw everything together. Chaat masala is an Indian spice blend commonly used in Indian street food, with an incomparable flavor thanks to dried mango powder, coriander, cumin, black salt and chili powder. Find it online or in an Indian / International grocery store.

Swap option: Add a little extra cayenne and salt if you don't have chaat masala!

Preparation

1.

Put the chickpeas in a medium bowl.

2.

Add the onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, olive oil and lime juice. Mix to combine.

3.

Now add the chaat masala, cayenne, and salt and black pepper. Season to taste. You can make it spicier with more cayenne, as I often do.

4.

Stir in the cilantro. Garnish with even more cilantro and serve!

Recipe Tags

IndianSouth AsianEasyHealthyLightLunchNo-cookQuickVeganVegetarianSaladsSide dishes

More SaladsSee All

The ingredients to this recipe can be purchased online

Peach and Blackberry Bread Salad

Seared Shrimp, Corn and Radish Salad

Grilled Shrimp Salad

Shaved Zucchini, Squash and Fennel Salad

Caprese Pasta Salad with Crispy Prosciutto

Grilled Pineapple Salad with Peanut Dressing

Grilled Mexican Street Corn Salad

Buffalo Waldorf Salad

Summer Pea, Green Bean & Corn Salad with Buttermilk Dressing

Smashed Cucumber Salad