Ingredients
- 1 (15.5-ounce) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- 1/2 red onion, diced
- 2 Persian cucumbers, sliced
- 1 medium tomato, diced
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 limes, juiced
- 1/2 teaspoon chaat masala
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper, plus more to taste
- kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 1/4 cup (packed) cilantro, finely chopped, plus more to garnish
Chef notes
My mom used to make a version of this salad all the time as a snack, so it's no wonder I have a devout appreciation for chickpeas in all their forms. This salad is zesty and bright, and it's incredible how it takes just a few ingredients and a few minutes to throw everything together. Chaat masala is an Indian spice blend commonly used in Indian street food, with an incomparable flavor thanks to dried mango powder, coriander, cumin, black salt and chili powder. Find it online or in an Indian / International grocery store.
Swap option: Add a little extra cayenne and salt if you don't have chaat masala!
Preparation1.
Put the chickpeas in a medium bowl.2.
Add the onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, olive oil and lime juice. Mix to combine.3.
Now add the chaat masala, cayenne, and salt and black pepper. Season to taste. You can make it spicier with more cayenne, as I often do.4.
Stir in the cilantro. Garnish with even more cilantro and serve!