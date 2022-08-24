Chef notes

My mom used to make a version of this salad all the time as a snack, so it's no wonder I have a devout appreciation for chickpeas in all their forms. This salad is zesty and bright, and it's incredible how it takes just a few ingredients and a few minutes to throw everything together. Chaat masala is an Indian spice blend commonly used in Indian street food, with an incomparable flavor thanks to dried mango powder, coriander, cumin, black salt and chili powder. Find it online or in an Indian / International grocery store.

Swap option: Add a little extra cayenne and salt if you don't have chaat masala!