Start your day off right with a veggie-packed frittata and green juice

TODAY Tastemaker Alejandra Ramos of Always Order Dessert shares her favorite kitchen equipment and dining décor that you can get major deals on right now. She also shows us how to make a healthy green juice and veggie-filled frittata, both recipes that put her favorite culinary tools to good use.

This spicy and refreshing all-veggie green juice is the perfect kick-start for those who prefer savory beverages in the morning. Serve it very cold over ice, and feel free to personalize with additional hot sauce or lime juice, as desired.

Bring the best veggies of the late-summer season together in this easy stove-top frittata. That's right: No need to turn on the oven for this one (it's still way too hot for that). Serve it straight out of the skillet for Sunday brunch or make it in advance and divide into slices for a quick grab-and-go breakfasts throughout the week.

