6 best trail mixes for all your cravings

I recently stepped out of my comfort zone and embarked on a weeklong wellness escape to Rancho La Puerta in Tecate, Mexico. Put an emphasis on “stepped” because some days locked in over 20,000 of them after hours of hiking, pickleball, dance classes and aerobics.

While the schedule sounds grueling (and my hamstrings can attest that it was), the resort’s health-minded cuisine is what gave me the energy to get through each exercise. In fact, we were limited to a pescatarian, plant-heavy diet with thoughtfully curated meals to support our journeys to be stronger and better versions of ourselves.

One treat that I looked forward to most often (and concocted myself before afternoon activities) was a trail mix incorporating most of the salad bar’s toppings: seeds, dried fruit, nuts and even a chili crisp for a more savory departure from the sweeter norm.

So when tasked to round up my current favorite trail mixes, it only made sense to ask the ranch’s executive chef, Reyna Venegas, for her thoughts on the fuel food.

“Trail mix is a healthy and delicious snack that you can easily keep on hand,” she confirms. “It can help you achieve your health goals and it’s one of those recipes that you can easily make at home.”

“For store-bought trail mix, try avoiding too much sugar. Sugar in any form should not be listed as one of the first three ingredients. All the ingredients listed should be things you find in a regular pantry,” she adds, noting that components like pepitas (pumpkin seeds) will ultimately give you more bang your buck.

“I love pepitas — they are very popular in Mexico and they bring back wonderful childhood memories for me,” she says. “They are considered a great dietary source of protein, fiber, healthy fats and minerals like zinc, which is crucial for keeping our immune system healthy.”

But if you’re opting for something sweeter, consider dark chocolate (which I just ranked a few weeks ago).

“Cacao is a traditional Mexican ingredient packed with antioxidants and minerals, and can help us produce endorphins naturally, improving our mood and well-being,” explains Venegas.

With so many different trail mixes on the market, it was impossible for me to compare them (something with raisins is never going to stand up to one with yogurt-covered pretzels and Reese’s pieces). So for this week’s taste test, I strayed from the typical ranking format and simply divulged six must-try varieties that are available in stores now. Check them out below and be sure to bring them along for your next workout.

Best Trail Mixes

Best Overall:365 by Whole Foods Midnight Double Feature Trail Mix

If there is one thing Whole Foods does exceptionally well, it’s trail mix. And its Midnight Double Feature variety is the best of the best. This is the perfect example of harmoniously balancing the sweet and salty flavor combo we all crave on a regular basis. While the dark chocolate peanut butter cups annoyingly melt in your hands and the almond content feels a bit too robust, I don’t care because this is a trail mix with DARK CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER CUPS. I repeat: dark … chocolate … peanut … butter … cups. Swoon.

I’m just going to come out and say it: Favorite Day makes the best trail mix on the market, though its flavors generally fall into the dessert category with options like Caramel Macchiato, Turtle Sundae and Caramel Cashew. The brand’s Carrot Cake trail mix is my all-time favorite (it seems to no longer be available), but its S’mores variety is a close second with marshmallow bites, chocolate chunks, graham cookies and peanuts. Who needs a freakin’ campfire? Not this guy.

Best Savory: Chex Mix

Some classics never die and such is the case with good ol’ Chex Mix. This doesn’t have a single ingredient like nuts, seeds or fruit to up its vitamin, mineral and fiber content, but it does have rye bagel chips. And for that reason alone, it’s more than deserving of a spot at practically every social gathering.

Kar’s brings just the right amount of heat with its sweet and spicy (and gluten-free!) take on the beloved snack. This blend boasts butter toffee-coated, spicy and honey-roasted peanuts, Cajun corn sticks and honey sesame sticks to create a flavor profile that volleys between “yum, dessert” and “I think I may need a glass of milk before proceeding.”

Best for Working Out: Nice High Energy Trail Mix

If you find yourself getting sluggish through most workouts, you may not be eating enough food prior to breaking a sweat. Nice’s High Energy trail mix has you covered with an exciting assortment of dried pineapple, coconut flakes, dried cranberries, banana chips and cashews to provide the sustenance you need. It also gives off tropical vibes, which counters the exercise you likely wouldn’t do on vacation, but I’ll welcome any mental departure from the struggling to finish a third mile on the treadmill after already lifting for an hour.

Best Classic: Kirkland Signature Trail Mix

Peanuts? Check. M&M’s? Check? Raisins? Check, even if many of us don’t want them there. When you think of a traditional trail mix, this is the handful that likely comes to mind. And, of course, Costco decided to take full advantage of the classic recipe by packaging it up in larger containers and selling it to the masses. Needless to say, I fell victim to their marketing and have a tub right beside me. It is giving me the energy I need to get through a day of writing. Happy snacking, everyone.