Give tacos and pasta a healthy makeover for a lighter dinner

The secret? More vegetables!

Slim and trim tacos, fit and fab lobster pasta: Elizabeth Heiskell shows how

March 3, 202004:08

By Elizabeth Heiskell

Elizabeth Heiskell of the Debutante Farmer is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her healthy versions of indulgent recipes. She shows us how to lighten up tasty tacos with quinoa and veggie filling and cuts the calories out of decadent lobster pasta.

Fit-and-Fab Lobster Pasta
Get The Recipe

Fit-and-Fab Lobster Pasta

Elizabeth Heiskell

This recipe takes minutes to prepare but makes a big statement as a main course. The luxurious lobster makes this dish feel indulgent, but the fresh veggies and heart-healthy olive oil make it good for you.

Slim-and-Trim Tacos
Get The Recipe

Slim-and-Trim Tacos

Elizabeth Heiskell

Tacos are usually such a decadent treat, but this recipe turns them into a healthier option. This veggie version is full of healthy ingredients that taste great and make you feel good about eating.

Elizabeth Heiskell