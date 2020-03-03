Give tacos and pasta a healthy makeover for a lighter dinner

Elizabeth Heiskell of the Debutante Farmer is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her healthy versions of indulgent recipes. She shows us how to lighten up tasty tacos with quinoa and veggie filling and cuts the calories out of decadent lobster pasta.

This recipe takes minutes to prepare but makes a big statement as a main course. The luxurious lobster makes this dish feel indulgent, but the fresh veggies and heart-healthy olive oil make it good for you.

Tacos are usually such a decadent treat, but this recipe turns them into a healthier option. This veggie version is full of healthy ingredients that taste great and make you feel good about eating.

If you like those better-for-you recipes, you should also try these: