Giada Laurentiis shares her recipes for a vibrant summer salad and gluten-free cookies

Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis recently revamped her diet and is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite deliciously healthy recipes. She shows us how to make a fresh escarole salad with raspberry vinaigrette and chocolate chip cookies with toasted quinoa.

I've had many requests for this dressing recipe, especially from friends who have trouble getting their kids to eat salad. A full cup of raspberries blended into the dressing makes it bright pink and a bit tangy-sweet, so just about anything you put it on is instantly appealing. In the summer when raspberries are in season, I make it in big batches to keep in the fridge, then serve it on fish or chicken, or with veggies as a dip. It will keep for about a week.

These have become such a staple in my house that I make them weekly. The toasted quinoa is irresistibly crunchy and, well, chocolate! Need I say more?

