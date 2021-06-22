IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Giada Laurentiis shares her recipes for a vibrant summer salad and gluten-free cookies

Giada De Laurentiis dresses escarole salad with a bright raspberry vinaigrette and adds crunchy quinoa to chocolate chip cookies.

Giada De Laurentiis makes escarole and olive salad, chocolate chip-quinoa cookies

June 22, 202105:34
/ Source: TODAY
By Giada De Laurentiis

Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis recently revamped her diet and is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite deliciously healthy recipes. She shows us how to make a fresh escarole salad with raspberry vinaigrette and chocolate chip cookies with toasted quinoa.

Giada's Escarole and Olive Salad with Raspberry Dressing
Courtesy Giada De Laurentiis
I've had many requests for this dressing recipe, especially from friends who have trouble getting their kids to eat salad. A full cup of raspberries blended into the dressing makes it bright pink and a bit tangy-sweet, so just about anything you put it on is instantly appealing. In the summer when raspberries are in season, I make it in big batches to keep in the fridge, then serve it on fish or chicken, or with veggies as a dip. It will keep for about a week.

Giada's Chocolate Chip-Quinoa Cookies
These have become such a staple in my house that I make them weekly. The toasted quinoa is irresistibly crunchy and, well, chocolate! Need I say more?

Giada De Laurentiis