IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Time's running out! Here are the best deals from day 2 of Prime Day

Giada's Chocolate Chip-Quinoa Cookies

COOK TIME
15 mins
PREP TIME
15 mins
RATE THIS RECIPE
(15)
Courtesy Giada De Laurentiis
Giada De Laurentiis
COOK TIME
15 mins
PREP TIME
15 mins
RATE THIS RECIPE
(15)

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup quinoa
  • 8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter, preferably European-style, melted and cooled
  • 1 cup coconut sugar
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1 large egg, at room temperature
  • 1 egg yolk, at room temperature
  • 1 cup almond flour
  • 1/2 cup coconut flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 3/4 cup bittersweet chocolate chips, such as Guittard extra-dark

    • Chef notes

    These have become such a staple in my house that I make them weekly. The toasted quinoa is irresistibly crunchy and, well, chocolate! Need I say more?

    Technique tip: They are not at all hard to make, but it is essential that you refrigerate the dough for a good long time — even overnight — or the batter won't be firm enough to scoop and the cookies won't hold their shape as they bake.

    Swap option: You can swap bittersweet chocolate chips for semi-sweet if preferred.

    Preparation

    1.

    Place the quinoa in a small, dry pan over medium heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the quinoa is evenly toasted and beginning to pop, 3-4 minutes. Spread on a plate to cool completely.

    2.

    Combine the melted butter, sugar and vanilla in a mixing bowl and stir to combine. Add the egg and egg yolk and whisk until smooth. Add the almond flour, coconut flour, salt and baking soda and stir to form a soft dough. Add the toasted quinoa and chocolate chips and stir until evenly distributed.

    3.

    Refrigerate for at least 4 hours and up to 24 hours.

    4.

    Preheat the oven to 350 F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

    5.

    Scoop 1/4-cup balls of dough onto the prepared baking sheet, placing them 2 inches apart. Flatten them slightly with the bottom of a glass or the heel of your hand.

    6.

    Bake for 13-15 minutes, rotating the pan halfway through, until the edges are just set, and the centers are still slightly underdone.

    7.

    Cool on the baking sheet for 10 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.

    Giada's Chocolate Chip-Quinoa Cookies

    Giada De Laurentiis makes escarole and olive salad, chocolate chip-quinoa cookies

    June 22, 202105:34

    Recipe Tags

    Comfort FoodEasyGluten-freeKid-friendlyDesserts

    More DessertsSee All

    Homemade Biscoff Cookies (Speculaas)

    Ghanaian Spiced Shortbread

    Craig's Aunt Marg's Banana Pudding

    Strawberry Shortcake Caramel Snaps

    Chocolate Pots de Crème

    Strawberry and Vanilla Ice Cream Cookie Cake

    Lavender-Earl Grey Brown Butter Cookies

    Dylan Dreyer's Cream Cheese Cupcakes

    Joy Bauer's Chocolate-Peanut Butter Crunch Cups

    Dylan Dreyer's Chocolate Chip Cookies

    Dylan's Chocolate Chip Cookies