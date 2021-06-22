Swap option: You can swap bittersweet chocolate chips for semi-sweet if preferred.

Technique tip: They are not at all hard to make, but it is essential that you refrigerate the dough for a good long time — even overnight — or the batter won't be firm enough to scoop and the cookies won't hold their shape as they bake.

These have become such a staple in my house that I make them weekly. The toasted quinoa is irresistibly crunchy and, well, chocolate! Need I say more?

Preparation

1.

Place the quinoa in a small, dry pan over medium heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the quinoa is evenly toasted and beginning to pop, 3-4 minutes. Spread on a plate to cool completely.

2.

Combine the melted butter, sugar and vanilla in a mixing bowl and stir to combine. Add the egg and egg yolk and whisk until smooth. Add the almond flour, coconut flour, salt and baking soda and stir to form a soft dough. Add the toasted quinoa and chocolate chips and stir until evenly distributed.

3.

Refrigerate for at least 4 hours and up to 24 hours.

4.

Preheat the oven to 350 F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

5.

Scoop 1/4-cup balls of dough onto the prepared baking sheet, placing them 2 inches apart. Flatten them slightly with the bottom of a glass or the heel of your hand.

6.

Bake for 13-15 minutes, rotating the pan halfway through, until the edges are just set, and the centers are still slightly underdone.

7.

Cool on the baking sheet for 10 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.