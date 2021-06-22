Chef notes

I've had many requests for this dressing recipe, especially from friends who have trouble getting their kids to eat salad. A full cup of raspberries blended into the dressing makes it bright pink and a bit tangy-sweet, so just about anything you put it on is instantly appealing. In the summer when raspberries are in season, I make it in big batches to keep in the fridge, then serve it on fish or chicken, or with veggies as a dip. It will keep for about a week.

Technique tip: This dressing is all about the fresh raspberries, so this salad is best when raspberries are in season.

Swap option: You can swap out different lettuces. The dressing will add sweetness, so a bitter lettuce would work well.