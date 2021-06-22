IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Giada's Escarole and Olive Salad with Raspberry Dressing

PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(29)
Courtesy Giada De Laurentiis
Giada De Laurentiis
Ingredients

Dressing
  • 1 cup fresh raspberries
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 tablespoon cider vinegar
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
    • Salad
  • 1 small head Bibb lettuce, chopped
  • 1 small head escarole, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1 fennel bulb, stalks removed, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 cup pitted mixed olives, coarsely chopped
  • 1/2 cup roasted almonds, coarsely chopped
  • 3/4 cup fresh raspberries
  • 1/2 cup crumbled Gorgonzola dolce (optional)

    • Chef notes

    I've had many requests for this dressing recipe, especially from friends who have trouble getting their kids to eat salad. A full cup of raspberries blended into the dressing makes it bright pink and a bit tangy-sweet, so just about anything you put it on is instantly appealing. In the summer when raspberries are in season, I make it in big batches to keep in the fridge, then serve it on fish or chicken, or with veggies as a dip. It will keep for about a week.

    Technique tip: This dressing is all about the fresh raspberries, so this salad is best when raspberries are in season.

    Swap option: You can swap out different lettuces. The dressing will add sweetness, so a bitter lettuce would work well.

    Preparation

    For the dressing:

    Combine the raspberries, mustard, vinegar, olive oil and salt in a blender.

    Puree on high for about 1 minute, scraping down the sides halfway through, until emulsified. Set aside.

    For the salad:

    1.

    In a large bowl, toss together the lettuce, escarole, fennel and salt.

    2.

    Begin by adding half the dressing and tossing well to coat. Taste the salad to determine if it needs more dressing. Depending on the size of your lettuces, you may not need to use all the dressing.

    3.

    Divide the salad among four bowls and top with the olives, almonds and raspberries. Finish with the crumbled Gorgonzola, if using.

    Giada De Laurentiis makes escarole and olive salad, chocolate chip-quinoa cookies

    June 22, 202105:34

    Recipe Tags

    EasyEntertainingHealthyKid-friendlyLightLow-carbPicnicQuickSalads

