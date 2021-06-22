Ingredients
Chef notes
I've had many requests for this dressing recipe, especially from friends who have trouble getting their kids to eat salad. A full cup of raspberries blended into the dressing makes it bright pink and a bit tangy-sweet, so just about anything you put it on is instantly appealing. In the summer when raspberries are in season, I make it in big batches to keep in the fridge, then serve it on fish or chicken, or with veggies as a dip. It will keep for about a week.
Technique tip: This dressing is all about the fresh raspberries, so this salad is best when raspberries are in season.
Swap option: You can swap out different lettuces. The dressing will add sweetness, so a bitter lettuce would work well.
Preparation
For the dressing:
Combine the raspberries, mustard, vinegar, olive oil and salt in a blender.
Puree on high for about 1 minute, scraping down the sides halfway through, until emulsified. Set aside.
For the salad:1.
In a large bowl, toss together the lettuce, escarole, fennel and salt.2.
Begin by adding half the dressing and tossing well to coat. Taste the salad to determine if it needs more dressing. Depending on the size of your lettuces, you may not need to use all the dressing.3.
Divide the salad among four bowls and top with the olives, almonds and raspberries. Finish with the crumbled Gorgonzola, if using.