Simple summer spread: Chopped salad, tomato sandwiches and watermelon margs

Caterer, chef and author Elizabeth Heiskell, aka the Debutante Farmer, is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her favorite recipes for simple summer entertaining. She shows us how to make bite-sized tomato and bacon sandwiches, a spring roll-inspired chopped salad and juicy watermelon margaritas.

This is such a great summer salad because it's light, crunchy and refreshing. Plus, it keeps for days in the fridge!

This sandwich is a taste of summer in one bite. I grew up eating tomato sandwiches all summer long. It is the first thing I go for when tomatoes are ripe.

Summer is all about easy fun, and this drink is exactly that. It only has four ingredients, and it will always guarantee a good time!

