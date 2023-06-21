IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Amazon Prime Day 2023: Official dates and bestsellers to shop now — starting at $8

Simple summer spread: Chopped salad, tomato sandwiches and watermelon margs

Tiny tomato sandwiches, a spring roll-inspired salad and watermelon margaritas make summer entertaining a breeze.
/ Source: TODAY
By Elizabeth Heiskell

Caterer, chef and author Elizabeth Heiskell, aka the Debutante Farmer, is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her favorite recipes for simple summer entertaining. She shows us how to make bite-sized tomato and bacon sandwiches, a spring roll-inspired chopped salad and juicy watermelon margaritas.

Spring Roll Chopped Salad

Get The Recipe

Spring Roll Chopped Salad

Elizabeth Heiskell

This is such a great summer salad because it's light, crunchy and refreshing. Plus, it keeps for days in the fridge!

One-Bite Tomato Sandwich

Get The Recipe

One-Bite Tomato Sandwich

Elizabeth Heiskell

This sandwich is a taste of summer in one bite. I grew up eating tomato sandwiches all summer long. It is the first thing I go for when tomatoes are ripe.

Watermelon Margarita

Get The Recipe

Watermelon Margarita

Elizabeth Heiskell

Summer is all about easy fun, and this drink is exactly that. It only has four ingredients, and it will always guarantee a good time!

If you like those wonderful warm-weather recipes, you should also try these:

Tomato Pie
Nathan R. Congleton / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Tomato Pie

Elizabeth Heiskell
Caprese Pasta Salad with Crispy Prosciutto
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Caprese Pasta Salad with Crispy Prosciutto

Elizabeth Heiskell
Elizabeth Heiskell