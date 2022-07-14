Ingredients
- 1 package pasta of choice
- 4-6 pieces prosciutto
- 2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved
- 2 cups bocconcini mozzarella
- 1/4 cup basil, chopped
- 1 cup spinach, chopped
- 2 tablespoons balsamic glaze
- salt and pepper, to taste
- 1/2 cup olive oil
- 1/3 cup balsamic vinegar
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 1 clove garlic, grated
- 2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- salt and pepper, to taste
Chef notes
This recipe shines in the summer! It's perfect for a picnic or beach day. Bright tomatoes, creamy mozzarella and crispy prosciutto make this a flavorful and textural sensation.
Technique tip: To make slicing the cherry tomatoes a breeze, place the tomatoes between two plates. With one hand press the top plate down to hold the tomatoes in place and slice with the other hand.
Swap option: Cooked bacon would be amazing instead of the prosciutto.
Preparation
For the salad:1.
Preheat oven to 375 F. Line baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.2.
Bring a large pot of salted water to boil. Add in pasta and cook according to box instructions.3.
Add prosciutto to lined baking sheet and cook for 15 minutes until crispy.4.
Once pasta is cooked, let cool and add to a large bowl. Add in cherry tomatoes, bocconcini, basil, spinach and crumbled crispy prosciutto. Mix together until well-combined.
For the dressing:
Whisk together all ingredients until well-combined. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.
To serve:
Dress salad, top with balsamic glaze, salt and pepper, and toss until pasta is evenly coated. Serve and enjoy!