Chef notes

This recipe shines in the summer! It's perfect for a picnic or beach day. Bright tomatoes, creamy mozzarella and crispy prosciutto make this a flavorful and textural sensation.

Technique tip: To make slicing the cherry tomatoes a breeze, place the tomatoes between two plates. With one hand press the top plate down to hold the tomatoes in place and slice with the other hand.

Swap option: Cooked bacon would be amazing instead of the prosciutto.