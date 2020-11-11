90s kids rejoice, you can now DIY your own Dunkaroos

Ah, the 1990s. No social media, no murder hornets, no COVID-19 pandemic and many of us were less worried about watching our figures!

If you are feeling nostalgic for what is now three decades ago — ugh, gross — but also want to have more control over your sugary snacks, you're in luck.

Dunkaroos announced on Tuesday it's now selling cookie dough and frosting.

"You can now DIY and customize your Dunkaroos with 6 large cookies or 24 mini cookies," the brand posted on Instagram.

Regular Dunkaroos — kangaroo-themed cookies you can dunk in little tubs of frosting — returned to store shelves this past summer. Prior to that, you couldn't buy the treat in the United States after Betty Crocker (which is owned by General Mills) stopped selling them in the United States in 2012.

The original Dunkaroos had several cookie/frosting combinations but only the vanilla cookies and frosting combo came back this summer. That appears to be the same combination that will be available in dough and frosting form.

Dunkaroos representatives wrote that the new dough is available at HyVee, Kroger, Wakefern, Walmart, Wegmans, Albertsons or Safeway.

Dunkaroos aren't the only 90s snack to make a comeback. Planters Cheez Ball cans and Oreo O's cereal have also been popping up in grocery stores lately.