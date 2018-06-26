share tweet pin email

Kids of the '90s enjoyed a lot of great snacks that are no longer. Remember Dunkaroos, Wonder Balls and Doritos 3D?

Next month, however, we'll all be able to enjoy a crispy, crunchy, orange-dusted snack that hasn't been seen in stores since 2006. On Tuesday, Planters announced that its beloved Cheez Balls will be rolling into supermarkets for a limited time in July.

Cheez Ball lovers everywhere immediately celebrated the announcement on social media.

You craved, I listened. #CheezBalls are back July 1 at select stores and online! Get âem while theyâreâ¦ cheezy. https://t.co/mk5iY4lr03 â Mr. ð©ð¥Â #SayCheezBalls pic.twitter.com/7nw7qhCFdh — Mr Peanut (@MrPeanut) June 26, 2018

Though the snack disappeared over a decade ago, cheese-loving fans never really forgot about it. With a collective grassroots effort — complete with petitions, Facebook groups and online support forums — fans of the original Planters' Cheez Balls never gave up hope.

To tease the snack's re-release earlier this month, Planters' own top hat-wearing Mr. Peanut took to Twitter with a salty and sweet post.

How much would you give to try my Cheez Balls? No. Really. Thereâs a canister up on eBay. https://t.co/eGmcP2Ab4n â Mr. ð©ð¥ #SayCheezBalls pic.twitter.com/QcdHuL2IMR — Mr Peanut (@MrPeanut) June 12, 2018

“How much would you give to try my Cheez Balls? No. Really. There’s a canister up on eBay,” the nut posted. Someone actually bought that can for $2,000, and then Planters donated that money to an undisclosed food bank of the buyer’s choice.

Since then, the mischievous Mr. Peanut planted 59 canisters across the web (well, mostly on eBay) for lucky fans to find and buy.

The nostalgic cheese ball-carrying canister will be available via Amazon and Walmart on July 1 with a larger roll out — including Planters' Cheez Curl — to select stores. Each can will retail for $1.99.

“We heard many impassioned pleas for us to bring Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls back over the years and we wanted to give our fans a chance to reunite with their most-missed cheesy snack,” company spokeswoman Melanie Huet said in a press release.

“We made sure our Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls still have the same delicious taste, airy texture and fluorescent color you know and love, so our fans can enjoy a nostalgic trip down memory lane with every canister.”