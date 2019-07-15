Celebrity chef Duff Goldman wants to make one thing clear: Baking is a cool thing for everyone to do.

The "Ace of Cakes" star recently took to Instagram to share that inspiring message after receiving a heartwarming, handwritten note from a young fan named Caleb.

In the note, the 5-year-old thanked the superstar baker for showing people (presumably those that watch his show and beyond) that boys can have mad baking skills, too, writing: "Duff, thank you for making baking cool for boys."

Goldman's response was equally endearing and he took the opportunity to let Instagram know that baking is a pretty rad profession, regardless of your gender, posting: "Walked into @duffscakemix and got handed this. Thanks Caleb! Baking is cool for literally EVERYBODY!"

Fans soon flooded the comments section with appreciation for Goldman's uplifting outlook.

Flour Shop founder and fellow baker Amirah Kassem reacted to the post with three big heart emojis, and news personality Allie Mac Kay commented, "Oh my heart!"

The Culinary Institute of America weighed in as well, writing, "Aaawwww вЭ§пЄПрЯ§Ч What a beautiful note and a testament to your inspiration @duffgoldman!"

Another instagrammer thanked Goldman for his kind words, and explained why having male chefs set such a positive example is important: "My son and nephew were called names when they were younger because they loved to cook with the women. That all changed after my sister and I gave examples of very successful MALE chefs. Now my son is a better chef than most women I know and my nephew loves to bake with his mom (she is a baker by profession)!"

Another fan weighed in: "Proud to be a man who bakes and cooks! Drives the ladies crazy!!! @duffgoldman, you've been an inspiration to me along with some other greats!"

The post has since been liked over 28,000 times.

This isn't the first time Goldman has won fans over with his sweet personality. In 2018, the reality star made us all swoon with his adorable proposal to his now-wife, writer Johnna Colbry.

And plenty of people have been big fans of his baking skills for years.

Now it looks like Goldman can add baking role model to that list of accomplishments.