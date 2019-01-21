Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Joe Dziemianowicz

How sweet is this? "Ace of Cakes" star Duff Goldman is a married man.

Goldman and writer Johnna Colbry exchanged “I do’s” at the Natural History Museum in Los Angeles on Saturday, according to People.

The wedding ceremony came nine months after Goldman, 44, proposed in heart-melting fashion to Colbry, 25, by improvising a ring with butcher’s twine.

The newlyweds shared a first look at their big day with Martha Stewart Weddings.

Guests at the ceremony included 250 of their closest friends and family, along with some awesome specimens in the museum's T. rex exhibit, People reported. Following the exchange of vows, the celebration continued in the museum's Hall of North American Mammals.

Dark roses and palm trees helped set the scene for the nuptials, which the couple described to People as “romantic yet tropical.” A petting zoo added notes of whimsy to the event, which Colbry likened to a “Gatsby party.”

When it came to the cakes, Goldman and his pastry crew created various desserts in styles that ranged from fanciful to pure romance to, well, man cave.

First up was an underwater-themed cake decorated with bubbles and leafy sea dragons that was hanging from the ceiling.

Goldman joked to People, “I don’t know how Johnna feels about me likening her to a leafy sea dragon but they are beautiful and graceful and they’re gentle and they’re sweet and so is Johnna.”

A traditional white wedding cake was served for the bride, as well as a tiered “meat cake” for the groom layered with meatballs, meatloaf, lamb shawarma and scrapple. "Then it's iced in mashed potatoes, with bacon roses and then we have a chocolate fountain that we put gravy in,” Goldman explained.

The main course was all about “fun food that people actually really want to eat,” Goldman told People. The menu included tacos, a baked potato bar, barbecue and pizza. And in a clever twist on tying the knot, the couple set up a pretzel bar.

After the “I do’s” the couple headed to Thailand for their honeymoon. When they return, Goldman, who's working on the new Food Network show "Buddy vs. Duff" with Buddy Valastro, will film for a few weeks before they leave for a two-month vacation around the world.

“We’re gonna go everywhere,” he said. “Asia, North Africa, the Middle East — all over the place.”

That sounds like a getaway that takes the cake.