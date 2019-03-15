Get the latest from TODAY
It's a good thing Duff Goldman is devoted to cake because he detests a certain vegetable.
The "Ace of Cakes" star is typically a happy guy. Newlywed and shaking up cake competitions with his "Cake Boss" cohort Buddy Valastro, Goldman can usually be seen smiling besides a stunning confection covered in a bit of flour.
But surprisingly, there is a particular type of food that brings a frown to the baker's face.
In a vehement message posted to Twitter, Goldman released his wrath on a crunchy, juicy member of the pepper family.
"Bell peppers ruin everything they touch. Everything. Ruined. Everything," Goldman vented.
Many people are relieved a celebrity baker like Goldman was on their page.
Fans love him even more for speaking "the truth."
They despise the way the earthy, sweet flavor lingers.
One Twitter user feels like she and Goldman are two peas (not peppers) in a pod withtheir love of pineapple pizza and hate for peppers and cilantro.
Ina Garten can definitely get on board with banning cilantro from the kitchen.
Some people are partial to certain types of bell peppers, especially when they have a punch of flavor from the right seasoning.
The green ones seem to be on many folks' no-no list.
Even for those who love all the other varieties.
Other followers, however, disagree with Goldman's sentiments ...
... and think peppers are, in fact, drool-worthy.
It might just come down to one word to convince pepper naysayers to love the vegetable: cheesesteak.