March 15, 2019, 6:04 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Erica Chayes Wida

It's a good thing Duff Goldman is devoted to cake because he detests a certain vegetable.

The "Ace of Cakes" star is typically a happy guy. Newlywed and shaking up cake competitions with his "Cake Boss" cohort Buddy Valastro, Goldman can usually be seen smiling besides a stunning confection covered in a bit of flour.

But surprisingly, there is a particular type of food that brings a frown to the baker's face.

In a vehement message posted to Twitter, Goldman released his wrath on a crunchy, juicy member of the pepper family.

Bell peppers ruin everything they touch. Everything. Ruined. Everything. https://t.co/iRPyKu5tn1 — Duff Goldman (@duffgoldman) March 14, 2019

Duff Goldman is not a fan of this vegetable. FeaturePics

Many people are relieved a celebrity baker like Goldman was on their page.

Fans love him even more for speaking "the truth."

Just when I thought I couldn’t love you any more than I do, you speak the truth about the heinous bell peppers! 🤢 — SDNY Fan ⚖️👩‍⚖️ (@THE_CathyKent) March 14, 2019

They despise the way the earthy, sweet flavor lingers.

Yeah they last in your burps forever ... just saying 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Eileen (@eahn306) March 14, 2019

One Twitter user feels like she and Goldman are two peas (not peppers) in a pod withtheir love of pineapple pizza and hate for peppers and cilantro.

It's like you know me

Cilantro 🤢

Pineapple on pizza 😁

Bell peppers ruin 😦 — Ashley (@AshleyK2527) March 14, 2019

Ina Garten can definitely get on board with banning cilantro from the kitchen.

Some people are partial to certain types of bell peppers, especially when they have a punch of flavor from the right seasoning.

@Andrew8468 red ones are terrific roasted with garlic. Green ones, yuk. — Oh! Susannah🌊 (@KeeneSusannah) March 14, 2019

The green ones seem to be on many folks' no-no list.

Just the green ones. — Fenix Rising (@FenixRising73) March 14, 2019

Even for those who love all the other varieties.

I like red, orange or yellow bell peppers, especially when cooked with onions. But I refuse all green ones. Who decided to pick them before they were ripe anyway? — Jennifer Drinjak (@jdrinjak) March 14, 2019

Other followers, however, disagree with Goldman's sentiments ...

... and think peppers are, in fact, drool-worthy.

Aw but sautéed nicely with onions and mushrooms...on a cheesesteak sandwich....oh dear...excuse me.... 🤤 — Connie (@SnoopConnieCon) March 14, 2019

It might just come down to one word to convince pepper naysayers to love the vegetable: cheesesteak.