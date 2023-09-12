Starbucks unveils new line of Halloween cups — and it’s ghoulishly groovy

It’s beginning to look a lot like Halloween at Starbucks.

Just weeks after the return of the Pumpkin Spice Latte and a new BOGO deal for fall drinks, the coffee chain has unveiled its new line of festive drinkware for the spookiest season of the year.

The new collection features several styles, ranging from mugs and tumblers to cold cups, and you won’t have to wait long to take them home. The limited-edition drinkware will be popping up in participating U.S. stores this month and will be available while supplies last.

Dying to get a first look at the collection? Get ready to behold the creepy cups in all their glory below.

Calavera Skull Mug (14 oz.)

Starbucks Calavera Skull Mug. Starbucks

This iridescent mug costs $16.95 and puts a colorful spin on a highly popular piece of Halloween décor — skulls. You’ll only find it in Starbucks restaurants that are located inside Target stores.

Pink Pumpkin Mug (12 oz.)

Starbucks Pink Pumpkin Mug. Starbucks

We can’t help but wonder if the Barbiecore trend inspired this pretty pink pumpkin mug that retails for $14.95. Either way, we’re here for it!

Green Drip Cold Cup (24 oz.)

Starbucks Green Drip Cold Cup. Starbucks

This tall green straw cup simply oozes Halloween spirit. Sold for $29.95, it glows in the dark and features green slime detailing along the lid.

Black Bling Cold Cups (16 oz. and 24 oz.) and Keychain

Starbucks Black Bling Cold Cups and keychain. Starbucks

This one’s giving mermaid vibes, if you ask us. The multicolored cups come in two sizes: 24 ounces for $29.95 and 16 ounces for $25.95. If you fall hard for the design, it’s also available as a keychain ($15.95).

Green Pumpkin Tumbler (12 oz.)

Starbucks Green Pumpkin Tumbler. Starbucks

Hey pumpkin! This tumbler retails for $19.95 and is decorated with “haunted pumpkins” that come in multiple colors.

Brown Pumpkin Tumbler (16 oz.)

Starbucks Brown Pumpkin Tumbler. Starbucks

When pumpkin-flavored drinks are life, you need a portable cup that fully shows off your devotion. This tumbler is decorated with sketches of pumpkins and costs $14.95.

Halloween Reusable Hot Cup 6 Pack (16 oz.)

Starbucks Halloween Reusable Hot Cups. Starbucks

Ghosts and pumpkins and coffee, oh my! This set comes with six reusable hot cups covered in festive designs and retails for $19.95.

Multicolor Cold Cup (24 oz.)

Starbucks Multicolor Cold Cup. Starbucks

Prefer a more muted approach to Halloween? This ombré cold cup features notes of orange, black, pink and green and is available for $29.95 in Starbucks shops that are located within Target stores.

Multicolor Drip Cold Cup (16 oz.)

Starbucks Multicolor Drip Cold Cup. Starbucks

Equal parts spooky and cool, this ghoulishly groovy cold cup has plenty of visual appeal and retails for $16.95.

Pumpkin Fog Cold Cup (24 oz.)

Starbucks Pumpkin Fog Cold Cup. Starbucks

Featuring eerie fog, a prominent pumpkin and a pink straw, this cold cup sells for $22.95.