Vegan vloggers Henry Firth and Ian Theasby of BOSH! are joining TODAY to share a few of their favorite entertaining recipes from their new cookbook "BISH BASH BOSH: Your Favorites. All Plants." They show us how to make loaded potato nachos with dairy-free cashew sour cream and banana and chocolate swirl pie.

This is the perfect dish to enjoy with friends while watching the big game. It's also heaps healthier than regular nachos!

This recipe is a showstopper. People are amazed by its beauty and inventiveness. It looks great, tastes great and is a fun one to make with the kids on a rainy day.

