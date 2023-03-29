Grabbing a little something to eat in between meals is nothing new. But now, it seems America’s “snack attacks” are getting stronger.

A recent article from Axios points to a number of new reports on eating habits in the U.S. showing “snacking rose steeply during the pandemic — and has continued."

Some are calling the trend of eating snacks instead of full meals, “snackification” — blaming the change on the return to our busy schedules.

So, just what are we snacking on? According to one report, the most common picks for those mini meals are cookies, followed by chips and other snack foods (think Cheetos or pretzels) and ice cream.

