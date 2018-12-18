Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Erica Chayes Wida

Sometimes, all you need after a long day of work is a fabulous cheeseburger.

Guy Fieri knows what we're talking about.

And while some may go for an all-American favorite like In-N-Out Burger or can't resist the urge to take Burger King up on its offer for a $1 Whopper (even if it did cost one man more than $1,000), it's important to have a few go-to recipes at home when a brisk winter evening summons your inner chef.

That's when big-time chefs like Ryan Hardy, at the helm of the Delicious Hospitality Group and several award-winning restaurants, come into play. Hardy is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to whip up a couple of delicious, seasonal recipes. The burger is from one of his latest ventures, Ada's Place, in the Hudson Yards neighborhood of New York City.

"Everybody loves a cheeseburger," Hardy told TODAY Food. "I wanted to find a way to integrate a cheeseburger into the cuisine that we love — slightly elevated, Italian that goes well with wine and fits the type of thing you want to eat on a Tuesday night."

"Carne cruda" burger in Italian literally translates to "raw meat" burger, but don't worry: Hardy finishes off his meat beautifully mixed with fried rosemary and sage, chile and Parmigiano-Reggiano (salivating yet?) by searing or grilling it until medium rare. It's served on a buttered, toasted bun and is out of this world.

The cool, creaminess of burrata cheese pairs perfectly with winter squashes like acorn or kabocha. Hardy puts an Italian spin by adding browned butter, balsamic vinegar and homemade pumpkin-seed salsa verde.

With a meal like Hardy's, this could become the thing you want to eat every night of the week.

If you liked those comforting winter recipes, you should try these: