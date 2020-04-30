Chick-fil-A is bringing chicken Parmesan meal kits to stores nationwide

Most of Chick-fil-A's drive-thrus have remained open for business during the coronavirus pandemic, but if nuggets, sandwiches and waffle fries just aren't cutting it these days, the chain will soon start offering chicken fans a new way to enjoy its signature fried cutlets.

Next week, the chain is rolling out a Chicken Parmesan Meal Kit which includes all of the ingredients and instructions necessary to make two servings of the classic comfort food.

The kit includes marinara sauce, Italian-style cheeses, spaghetti noodles, cherry tomatoes and a garlicky lemon-cream sauce. The chicken chain says the meal takes just 30 minutes to make and customers may also tweak their order slightly by asking for either original or spicy chicken cutlets to complete their kit.

Chick-fil-A first tested meal kits in the Atlanta area for a limited run in 2018. According to the chain, "more than 15,000 customers expressed interest in having the meal kits made available for purchase at their local restaurant."

"After receiving such a positive response about our Chicken Parmesan Meal Kit during our 2018 test, we're thrilled to offer it with great enhancements at participating restaurants nationwide during a time when our guests need convenient mealtime options," Stuart Tracy, senior culinary lead at Chick-fil-A, said in a press release. "We hope that providing a dinner option for guests who are ordering lunch with us will help make mealtime decisions easier. The goal is to deliver the joy of cooking without added stress, and the recipe is simple enough that even the kids can help!"

While most meal kits come with raw ingredients and a recipe, Chick-fil-A has already done quite a bit of the work since the chicken is already cooked and the pasta is pre-boiled.

The new meal kit is priced at $14.99 per box and will be available at participating restaurants nationwide starting May 4.

Since the chain has yet to reopen its dining rooms, the meal kit will be available at store locations via drive-thru windows, the Chick-fil-A app, or from delivery through third-party partners such as Door Dash, Uber Eats and Grubhub.